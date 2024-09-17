Rihanna makes surprise London Fashion Week appearance in a majorly dramatic coat

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



The last five days have been a fashionable affair in the English capital, with many notable names descending on the London streets for LFW SS25.

One A-lister we didn’t expect to see making a sartorial style statement was musical maven and fashion icon, Rihanna.

Spotted last night at London’s acclaimed Selfridges department store, she stepped out to celebrate her recently launched Fenty Hair line being exclusively stocked at the Oxford St empire.

© Getty Fenty Hair is now exclusively available at Selfridges

The business mogul of course dressed to impress for the event, opting for a dramatic oversized fluffy overcoat from Jacquemus’ Fall/Winter 2024, Ready to Wear collection which she styled as an off-the-shoulder dress with a thigh-high slit. RiRi paired her dramatic ensemble with a set of champagne-toned heels, complete with a dainty dimanté ankle strap, a pair of twinkling drop earrings and a butter-yellow manicure.

© Getty Rih's face card is a thing of dreams

For glam, the mother of two proved just how good her Fenty Hair line is, swooping her dark brunette locks into a voluminous side part style with loose curls. Make-up-wise, the longtime partner of A$AP Rocky likely called on the makeup extension of her Fenty conglomerate, Fenty Beauty. She opted for on a glowy skin look which she accentuated with fluttery lashes, a shimmery lip gloss and a subtle brown-toned eyeshadow combination.

Rihanna’s show-stopping look comes just days after she stepped out during New York Fashion Week to attend the Alaïa show in an equally as dramatic ensemble.

© Getty The singer is loving an opulent coat moment at the minute

For the show, the Umbrella singer landed on an opulent diamond-drip coat which she styled over a white bustier corset and knicker combo. To complete the head-turning look, Rihanna added a pair of strappy white heels, adorned with intricate crystals designed to look like water droplets.

As the colder months approach, Rihanna might just have influenced fashion lovers around the northern hemisphere to style their winter coats as opulent occasion dresses, and for that we are truly thankful.