The Best Dressed stars at Burberry's SS25 London Fashion Week show

Burberry SS25: Best Dressed stars from Rosie Huntington-Whiteley to Barry Keoghan
From Nara Smith to Lila Moss and Kelly Rutherford, see the celebrities who brought major A-list glamour to the closing show of LFW.

Lauren Ramsay
Online Writer
2 hours ago
Last night, Burberry showcased its highly anticipated Spring/Summer 2025 collection at London’s National Theatre, with a front row brimming with the chicest stars on the block.

Reaffirming the brand's place at the forefront of British fashion, creative director Daniel Lee drew inspiration from the brand’s heritage, presenting reimagined versions of classic staples like cargo pants and capris, all given a modern twist with tactical plaid. 

Celebrities including Lila Moss,  Burberry poster boy Barry Keoghan and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley were among the many fashionable faces who graced the event, lighting up the star-studded guest list.

Models and TikTok favourites Lucky Blue and Nara Smith also flew across the pond for the illustrious event, whilst Declan Rice was also in attendance - the Arsenal and England footballer who made his runway debut for Labrum during the five-day fashion event.

Plus, Olympians Keely Hodgkinson and Katarina Johnson-Thompson traded the race track for the runway at the show that closed London Fashion Week with a bang.

H! Fashion shares the best dressed guests from Burberry's stellar star-studded show.

Lila Moss attended the Burberry Spring/Summer 2025 show during London Fashion Week at The National Theatre © Getty

Lila Moss

Model Lila followed in her mother Kate's footsteps and opted for an understated, black midi dress featuring zip slits. 

Lady Amelia Windsor attends the Burberry show during London Fashion Week September 2024 at the National Theatre on September 16, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)© John Phillips

Lady Amelia Windsor

Amelia oozed cool in a racer-back beige vest, paired with a white cargo midi skirt, taupe boots and a buttery yellow shoulder bag.

Kelly Rutherford attends the Burberry show during London Fashion Week September 2024 at on September 16, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)© Mike Marsland

Kelly Rutherford

The Gossip Girl icon perfected her signature Lily Van Der Woodsen aesthetic in a white striped skirt featuring a chunky, flattering waist belt. Grey trousers, black boots and a tan shoulder bag rounded off her preppy-cool look.

Olympic athlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson and Olympic athlete Keely Hodgkinson attend the Burberry Summer 2025 show during London Fashion Week at The National Theatre on September 16, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Burberry)© Dave Benett

Katarina Johnson-Thompson and Keely Hodgkinson

Heptathlete Katarina opted for a beige trench coat with brown knee-high boots, whilst middle-distance runner Keely wore a checkered dress with a peach longline jacket and red sock boots.

Jourdan Dunn attends the Burberry show during London Fashion Week September 2024 at the National Theatre on September 16, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)© John Phillips

Jourdan Dunn

The model opted for a failproof outfit formula: wide-leg jeans, a white vest top and a statement long jacket. A checked scarf around her head added an extra touch of cool.

Jerry Hall and Elizabeth Jagger attend the Burberry show during London Fashion Week September 2024 at the National Theatre on September 16, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)© John Phillips

Jerry Hall and Elizabeth Jagger

The mother-daughter duo opted for same-but-different trench coat and short skirt looks, with Jerry opting flat ballerina shoes and Elizabeth wearing the coolest Mary-Jane block heels.

Poppy Delevingne attends the Burberry Summer 2025 show during London Fashion Week at The National Theatre on September 16, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Burberry)© Dave Benett

Poppy Delevingne

Poppy stunned in a navy and black checkered dress layered with a black trench, finished off with heeled knee-high boots.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley attends the Burberry Summer 2025 show during London Fashion Week at The National Theatre on September 16, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Burberry)© Dave Benett

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

In true It-girl fashion, Rosie looked every inch the style icon in a midi dress featuring elegant draping, a plunge-neck and strappy heels.

Lucky Blue Smith and Nara Smith attend the Burberry show during London Fashion Week September 2024 at the National Theatre on September 16, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)© John Phillips

Lucky Blue and Nara Smith

The stylish couple had a matchy-matchy moment in long line burgundy jackets.

Declan Rice attends the Burberry Summer 2025 show during London Fashion Week at The National Theatre on September 16, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Burberry)© Dave Benett

Declan Rice

The England football wore a khaki jacket with a white tee underneath, navy trousers and white trainers.

Jade Thirlwall attends the Burberry show during London Fashion Week September 2024 at the National Theatre on September 16, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)© John Phillips

Jade Thirlwall

The singer perfected the oversized look in a brown leather-look hoodie, baggy brown trousers and a checkered scarf - comfort chic. 

Law Roach attends the Burberry Summer 2025 show during London Fashion Week at The National Theatre on September 16, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Burberry)© Dave Benett

Law Roach

Zendaya's stylist oozed expensive glamour in an oversized fluffy coat, grey trousers and black and silver boots.

Barry Keoghan attends the Burberry Summer 2025 show during London Fashion Week at The National Theatre on September 16, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Burberry)© Dave Benett

Barry Keoghan

Burberry poster boy Barry opted for a white puffer jacket, matching loose-fitting trousers and white trainers. 

