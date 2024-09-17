The Best Dressed stars at Burberry's SS25 London Fashion Week show

Last night, Burberry showcased its highly anticipated Spring/Summer 2025 collection at London’s National Theatre, with a front row brimming with the chicest stars on the block.
Reaffirming the brand's place at the forefront of British fashion, creative director Daniel Lee drew inspiration from the brand’s heritage, presenting reimagined versions of classic staples like cargo pants and capris, all given a modern twist with tactical plaid.
Models and TikTok favourites Lucky Blue and Nara Smith also flew across the pond for the illustrious event, whilst Declan Rice was also in attendance - the Arsenal and England footballer who made his runway debut for Labrum during the five-day fashion event.
Plus, Olympians Keely Hodgkinson and Katarina Johnson-Thompson traded the race track for the runway at the show that closed London Fashion Week with a bang.
H! Fashion shares the best dressed guests from Burberry's stellar star-studded show.
Lila Moss
Model Lila followed in her mother Kate's footsteps and opted for an understated, black midi dress featuring zip slits.
Lady Amelia Windsor
Amelia oozed cool in a racer-back beige vest, paired with a white cargo midi skirt, taupe boots and a buttery yellow shoulder bag.
Kelly Rutherford
The Gossip Girl icon perfected her signature Lily Van Der Woodsen aesthetic in a white striped skirt featuring a chunky, flattering waist belt. Grey trousers, black boots and a tan shoulder bag rounded off her preppy-cool look.
Katarina Johnson-Thompson and Keely Hodgkinson
Heptathlete Katarina opted for a beige trench coat with brown knee-high boots, whilst middle-distance runner Keely wore a checkered dress with a peach longline jacket and red sock boots.
Jourdan Dunn
The model opted for a failproof outfit formula: wide-leg jeans, a white vest top and a statement long jacket. A checked scarf around her head added an extra touch of cool.
Jerry Hall and Elizabeth Jagger
The mother-daughter duo opted for same-but-different trench coat and short skirt looks, with Jerry opting flat ballerina shoes and Elizabeth wearing the coolest Mary-Jane block heels.
Poppy Delevingne
Poppy stunned in a navy and black checkered dress layered with a black trench, finished off with heeled knee-high boots.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
In true It-girl fashion, Rosie looked every inch the style icon in a midi dress featuring elegant draping, a plunge-neck and strappy heels.
Lucky Blue and Nara Smith
The stylish couple had a matchy-matchy moment in long line burgundy jackets.
Declan Rice
The England football wore a khaki jacket with a white tee underneath, navy trousers and white trainers.
Jade Thirlwall
The singer perfected the oversized look in a brown leather-look hoodie, baggy brown trousers and a checkered scarf - comfort chic.
Law Roach
Zendaya's stylist oozed expensive glamour in an oversized fluffy coat, grey trousers and black and silver boots.
Barry Keoghan
Burberry poster boy Barry opted for a white puffer jacket, matching loose-fitting trousers and white trainers.