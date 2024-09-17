The Best Dressed stars at Burberry's SS25 London Fashion Week show

Last night, Burberry showcased its highly anticipated Spring/Summer 2025 collection at London’s National Theatre, with a front row brimming with the chicest stars on the block.

Reaffirming the brand's place at the forefront of British fashion, creative director Daniel Lee drew inspiration from the brand’s heritage, presenting reimagined versions of classic staples like cargo pants and capris, all given a modern twist with tactical plaid.

Celebrities including Lila Moss, Burberry poster boy Barry Keoghan and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley were among the many fashionable faces who graced the event, lighting up the star-studded guest list.

Models and TikTok favourites Lucky Blue and Nara Smith also flew across the pond for the illustrious event, whilst Declan Rice was also in attendance - the Arsenal and England footballer who made his runway debut for Labrum during the five-day fashion event.

Plus, Olympians Keely Hodgkinson and Katarina Johnson-Thompson traded the race track for the runway at the show that closed London Fashion Week with a bang.

H! Fashion shares the best dressed guests from Burberry's stellar star-studded show.

1/ 13 © Getty Lila Moss Model Lila followed in her mother Kate's footsteps and opted for an understated, black midi dress featuring zip slits.

2/ 13 © John Phillips Lady Amelia Windsor Amelia oozed cool in a racer-back beige vest, paired with a white cargo midi skirt, taupe boots and a buttery yellow shoulder bag.

3/ 13 © Mike Marsland Kelly Rutherford The Gossip Girl icon perfected her signature Lily Van Der Woodsen aesthetic in a white striped skirt featuring a chunky, flattering waist belt. Grey trousers, black boots and a tan shoulder bag rounded off her preppy-cool look.

4/ 13 © Dave Benett Katarina Johnson-Thompson and Keely Hodgkinson Heptathlete Katarina opted for a beige trench coat with brown knee-high boots, whilst middle-distance runner Keely wore a checkered dress with a peach longline jacket and red sock boots.

5/ 13 © John Phillips Jourdan Dunn The model opted for a failproof outfit formula: wide-leg jeans, a white vest top and a statement long jacket. A checked scarf around her head added an extra touch of cool.

6/ 13 © John Phillips Jerry Hall and Elizabeth Jagger The mother-daughter duo opted for same-but-different trench coat and short skirt looks, with Jerry opting flat ballerina shoes and Elizabeth wearing the coolest Mary-Jane block heels.

7/ 13 © Dave Benett Poppy Delevingne Poppy stunned in a navy and black checkered dress layered with a black trench, finished off with heeled knee-high boots.

8/ 13 © Dave Benett Rosie Huntington-Whiteley In true It-girl fashion, Rosie looked every inch the style icon in a midi dress featuring elegant draping, a plunge-neck and strappy heels.

9/ 13 © John Phillips Lucky Blue and Nara Smith The stylish couple had a matchy-matchy moment in long line burgundy jackets.

10/ 13 © Dave Benett Declan Rice The England football wore a khaki jacket with a white tee underneath, navy trousers and white trainers.

11/ 13 © John Phillips Jade Thirlwall The singer perfected the oversized look in a brown leather-look hoodie, baggy brown trousers and a checkered scarf - comfort chic.

12/ 13 © Dave Benett Law Roach Zendaya's stylist oozed expensive glamour in an oversized fluffy coat, grey trousers and black and silver boots.