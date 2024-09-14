Skip to main contentSkip to footer
The best street style outfits at London Fashion Week SS25
The best street style outfits at London Fashion Week SS25
Digital Cover fashion-trends

The best street style outfits at London Fashion Week SS25

See all the best fashion moments from the English capital during LFW this September 2024

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
2 minutes ago
After much anticipation, the second city on the fashion month calendar is ready to welcome a slew of notable names, fashion moguls and stylish A-listers alike. 

Kicking off on Friday, September 13th, London Fashion Week will hero some of the industry's most notable designer names, shine a light on the up-and-comers and serve as the destination to be for all who love glitz, glamour and eclectic fashion. 

H! Fashion’s Tania Leslau suggests you "gird your loins and brace yourself for euphoric colour palettes and maximalism à la mode as London Fashion Week SS25 takes hold."

From knee-high boots paired with pleated mini skirts and oversized fluffy coats donned with heels, here are the very best street style looks that walked the streets of the English capital this week.

A guest wears white dress, laced skirt, round bag outside Bora Aksu during London Fashion Week September 2024 on September 13, 2024 in London, England© Getty

Ethereal Elegance

To attend the Bora Aksu show, this guest opted for a dreamy all-white ensemble, complete with a Simone Rocha pearl bag and a stack of gold jewellery.

A guest wears sequined skirt, black long coat, Balenciaga bag, sunglasses, mid high socks outside Bora Aksu during London Fashion Week September 2024 on September 13, 2024 in London, England.© Getty

Statement Sparkles

Spotted outside the Bora Aksu show, this guest decided on a bold disc midi skirt, a plain white tee, a black coat and heeled boots. 

Isabella Charlotta Poppius wears green checkered double breasted blazer, flared pants outside Bora Aksu during London Fashion Week September 2024 on September 13, 2024 in London, England© Getty

Isabella Charlotta Poppius

Isabella Charlotta Poppius opted for a sleek tartan blazer and forest green trouser co-ord to attend the Bora Aksu show.

A guest wears round Louis Vuttion bag, brown bag, skirt with stripes, ankle boots outside Bora Aksu during London Fashion Week September 2024 on September 13, 2024 in London, England© Getty

A Tiny Bag Statement

Spotted on the LFW streets, this guest made a statement in a bubble-hem mini dress and a micro Louis Vuitton bag.

