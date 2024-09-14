The best street style outfits at London Fashion Week SS25

After much anticipation, the second city on the fashion month calendar is ready to welcome a slew of notable names, fashion moguls and stylish A-listers alike.

Kicking off on Friday, September 13th, London Fashion Week will hero some of the industry's most notable designer names, shine a light on the up-and-comers and serve as the destination to be for all who love glitz, glamour and eclectic fashion.

H! Fashion’s Tania Leslau suggests you "gird your loins and brace yourself for euphoric colour palettes and maximalism à la mode as London Fashion Week SS25 takes hold."

From knee-high boots paired with pleated mini skirts and oversized fluffy coats donned with heels, here are the very best street style looks that walked the streets of the English capital this week.

1/ 4 © Getty Ethereal Elegance To attend the Bora Aksu show, this guest opted for a dreamy all-white ensemble, complete with a Simone Rocha pearl bag and a stack of gold jewellery.

2/ 4 © Getty Statement Sparkles Spotted outside the Bora Aksu show, this guest decided on a bold disc midi skirt, a plain white tee, a black coat and heeled boots.

3/ 4 © Getty Isabella Charlotta Poppius Isabella Charlotta Poppius opted for a sleek tartan blazer and forest green trouser co-ord to attend the Bora Aksu show.

