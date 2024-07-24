Rihanna just admitted that her go-to styling hack is "matching her shoes to her panties"

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Rihanna just proved once again that she’s the ultimate “cool mom” while out and about on official hot girl business in New York City.

Though we already knew she’s the definition of a cool mom, it doesn't hurt to remind us every now and then and this time she’s giving fashion fans an insight into her go-to styling hack.

Donning a plaid pleated mini skirt, a blue and white striped button-up shirt over a black sheer bra, a dazzling diamond necklace, aviator style spectacles, a mini Louis Vuitton bag and a set of black Puma sneakers, Rih made a statement for effortless street-style that's both cute and seriously stylish.

Posting a video to her 151 million Instagram followers with the caption “since I clearly won’t be achieving my six pack til next summer, I switched my summer goal to matching my shoes to my panties!” Rih made sure to let fans know that she wears both her lingerie brand Savage X Fenty and her recent footwear collaboration with Puma on the daily.

© Instagram / @badgalriri As the kids would say, "mother is mothering"

The Fenty Beauty founder also took the opportunity to debut a new hair look, opting for a bronde side swooping mullet - a style only she could make look luxe.

For glam, we can only assume she called on her sell-out Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb lip gloss for the occasion, pairing her shiny lips with a fresh-faced glowy base and a subtle bronze shimmer on her eyelids.

Ever since she announced she was pregnant with her first child Riri has been the epitome of ‘mom goals’ stepping out in a slew of seriously stylish bump ensembles. Obviously, her style game didn’t slip post birth, in fact, we would argue that it was put into hyperdrive. Just take her Dior Haute Couture quilted twinset and cap look as an example.

If you’re like me, who like Rih, admittedly will not be achieving a six-pack of toned abs this summer, why not join the style maven in matching your knickers to your sneakers for an unexpected style statement?