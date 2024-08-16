Rihanna debuts her new blonde locks in a sultry lace lingerie shoot

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



I guess you could say “mother is mothering.”

Savage X Fenty founder and style muse Rihanna just made a serious case for sultry French-girl lingerie in a new campaign for her new Bold Lace collection.

Posting to her 151 million Instagram followers on Thursday, the Barbados-born musical icon and business maven shared a series of campaign images of herself wearing a matching bra, garter, knicker and thigh-high stocking set from the new collection.

Rihanna styled her sensual ensemble with a set of patent black heels, a diamond cuff bracelet and ring, an elongated French-tip manicure and freshly-dyed bleach blonde locks which she fashioned into a wet look style.

© Instagram/@badgalriri Rihanna dazzled in a lace set that radiated femme fatale flair

Friends and fans of both the singer and her lingerie empire were quick to comment on the images, many telling the mother of two how incredible she looks in the set. Supermodel friend Naomi Campbell left a series of red heart fire emojis, while another fan commented: “Makes me wanna go blonde again.” Youtuber Adelaine Morin also chimed in, writing: “very demure very cutesy” in reference to the new TikTok trend dominating the social media sphere.

The bold lace collection features an array of lace-lined bras, knickers, garter belts and thigh-high stockings in black, white and icy blue hues.

© Instagram/@badgalriri The singer never misses a moment to celebrate female empowerment

When Rihanna launched her brand back in 2018, it was highly likely that she knew it would quickly become one of the fashion world's most sought-after lingerie brands, as it was the first of its kind to offer “sexy lingerie, elevated sleepwear, and more, designed for everyone, every mood, and every occasion.”

The new campaign and collection drop come just weeks after the star took to her Instagram account to let fans know that her ultimate styling hack is “matching her shoes to her panties," a sartorial method executed in her recent post.

The chart-topper is all about empowering women through fashion. In light of her new style endeavour, we can’t help but feel like we too need to indulge in a four-piece lace lingerie set of our own, because if it’s good enough for the queen of pop, it’s good enough for us.