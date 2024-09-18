Skip to main contentSkip to footer
David Beckham wears Victoria's signature catwalk outfit formula at Milan Fashion Week
Subscribe
David Beckham wears Victoria's signature catwalk outfit formula at Milan Fashion Week
David Beckham arrives at the Boss fashion show during the Milan Womenswear Spring/Summer 2025 on September 18, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images)© Jacopo Raule

David Beckham wears Victoria's signature catwalk outfit at Milan Fashion Week

The British football legend oozed sophistication at the Boss show sitting alongside Anna Wintour 

Lauren Ramsay
Online Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Before his wife Victoria presents at Paris Fashion Week for the fourth time later this month, David Beckham stepped out at Milan Fashion Week for Boss' Spring/Summer '25 show.

The football and fashion icon sat on the front row, alongside Anna Wintour to watch the Italian label's womenswear show on Wednesday.

For the occasion, he looked effortlessly suave as always, opting for a navy, single-breasted suit layered with a polo neck jumper in the same colour.

David Beckham attended Boss' Milan Fashion Week SS25 show© Getty
David Beckham attended Boss' Milan Fashion Week SS25 show

Although crisp tailoring and contemporary layering is the sunglasses entrepreneur's sartorial bread and butter, we couldn't help but notice his ensemble was reminiscent of a look Victoria donned at the end of her second PFW show in 2023.

David Beckham and Anna Wintour attend the Boss fashion show during the Milan Womenswear Spring/Summer 2025 on September 18, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images)© Jacopo Raule
He sat alongside Anna Wintour on the front row

Victoria dazzled in City of Lights sporting a characteristically stylish ensemble, yet again proving why her à la mode style is unprecedented. The fashion mogul stepped out at the end of her show wearing a navy turtleneck tucked into tonal wide-leg trousers to form an ensemble that oozed elegance. She paired the look with a croc print belt with gold hardware and a matching pouch bag.

Navy is arguably the most sophisticated hue on the planet thanks to its timeless and versatile nature. Darker than other blues, it embodies elegance without being as formal as black, making it suitable for both casual and formal settings. 

Victoria Beckham is seen on March 03, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/GC Images)© Marc Piasecki
Victoria wore a similar outfit for her show in March 2023

David also shared images from the event on his Instagram with the caption: "Always great to be back in Milan… what an incredible @BOSS show ❤️ beautiful SS25 collection... congratulations 👏🏼 #BeYourOwnBOSS"

View post on Instagram
 

It's not unusual, of course, for the stylish couple to wear matching outfits. Since the 90s, the duo have championed matchy-matchy moments. A contender for the designer duo's most memorable matching ensemble was their head-to-toe 90s leather look – wearing the Gucci attire to a Versace dinner (brave) in 1999. But they’ve continued to put on a united front for 25 whole years through their sartorial agenda.

Did someone say, "couple goals"?

Other Topics

More Fashion

See more

Read More