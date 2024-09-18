David Beckham wears Victoria's signature catwalk outfit at Milan Fashion Week

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Before his wife Victoria presents at Paris Fashion Week for the fourth time later this month, David Beckham stepped out at Milan Fashion Week for Boss' Spring/Summer '25 show.

The football and fashion icon sat on the front row, alongside Anna Wintour to watch the Italian label's womenswear show on Wednesday.

For the occasion, he looked effortlessly suave as always, opting for a navy, single-breasted suit layered with a polo neck jumper in the same colour.

© Getty David Beckham attended Boss' Milan Fashion Week SS25 show

Although crisp tailoring and contemporary layering is the sunglasses entrepreneur's sartorial bread and butter, we couldn't help but notice his ensemble was reminiscent of a look Victoria donned at the end of her second PFW show in 2023.

© Jacopo Raule He sat alongside Anna Wintour on the front row

Victoria dazzled in City of Lights sporting a characteristically stylish ensemble, yet again proving why her à la mode style is unprecedented. The fashion mogul stepped out at the end of her show wearing a navy turtleneck tucked into tonal wide-leg trousers to form an ensemble that oozed elegance. She paired the look with a croc print belt with gold hardware and a matching pouch bag.

Navy is arguably the most sophisticated hue on the planet thanks to its timeless and versatile nature. Darker than other blues, it embodies elegance without being as formal as black, making it suitable for both casual and formal settings.

© Marc Piasecki Victoria wore a similar outfit for her show in March 2023

David also shared images from the event on his Instagram with the caption: "Always great to be back in Milan… what an incredible @BOSS show ❤️ beautiful SS25 collection... congratulations 👏🏼 #BeYourOwnBOSS"

It's not unusual, of course, for the stylish couple to wear matching outfits. Since the 90s, the duo have championed matchy-matchy moments. A contender for the designer duo's most memorable matching ensemble was their head-to-toe 90s leather look – wearing the Gucci attire to a Versace dinner (brave) in 1999. But they’ve continued to put on a united front for 25 whole years through their sartorial agenda.

Did someone say, "couple goals"?