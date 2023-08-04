Victoria Beckham broke her own fashion rule in low-rise trousers

The designer stepped out in style in Miami to support her husband David's football team

Let's be honest, alongside her official fashion and beauty accolades, Victoria Beckham is also the ultimate WAG.

From supporting her husband David during his Manchester United heyday to the club he created and currently owns, Inter Miami, the multi-hyphenate muse has always been the most stylish in the stands.

This summer she's sported some impeccable pitch-side looks during the US soccer season, supporting her husband and his team surrounded by a slew of other famous faces.

Victoria shared images to her Instagram stories from Miami

Her latest look came as a surprise to us VB sartorial stans, as she quite literally broke her very own fashion rule, adapting the fit of her trousers and giving her signature silhouette a retro spin. Needless to say, she still looked killer.

Victoria shared a series of images to her Instagram Stories sporting her signature, muted-tone style agenda. For her Thursday evening outing she wore white, pleated wide-leg trousers paired with a fitted black vest and a black and gold belt from her eponymous clothing line.

Victoria and David celebrated Inter Miami's win against Orlando City with friends

Though this ensemble was nothing out of the ordinary for the former Spice Girl, she eschewed her usual high-waisted silhouette and wore a pair of low-rise trousers which sat just atop her hips, leaving her midriff slightly on show.

Many fashionistas including VB's daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz, Bella Hadid and Katie Holmes have re-embraced the Y2K phenomenon, but Victoria hadn't, until now.

© Alex Livesey Victoria Beckham at Old Trafford, Manchester United's football stadium, in 2001

Low-waisted trousers are synonymous with the 2000s, and VB sported her fair share of iconic low-rise looks during her Spice Girls days - from white trousers with lace camis to bizarre patchwork jeans and biker jackets.

A style muse as influential as Victoria means she can nonchalantly persuade the masses to recreate her style. For those who did not welcome back the low-rise silhouette with open arms, with think you're officially out of luck, because it doesn't look like it's leaving the fashion sphere anytime soon...