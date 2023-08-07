Victoria Beckham and David are total style opposites when it comes to luxury watches - here’s proof

Matching outfits might be their signature dress code, but their accessories arsenals are completely different...

Victoria and David Beckham's sartorial reputation as a couple was built on their iconic matching style agenda. It became their signature dress code in the 90s, and hasn't shown any signs of slowing down during their 24 year marriage (albeit slightly less bold than their purple wedding reception outfits and double leather ensembles).

Recently, however, we've noticed their wardrobes aren't so 'matchy matchy' when it comes to luxury accessories. The duo have spent the majority of summer 2023 in Miami, watching David's football team Inter Miami play their season; and the two have shown that their watch arsenals are equally as stylish, yet totally opposite right now.

© Instagram Victoria Beckham shared a family photo from Miami on Instagram

Victoria shared a family photo on Instagram with her 31 million followers of her with David, Cruz and Harper-Seven in Dallas, Texas. VB oozed her signature cool in a black racerback vest tucked into grey wide-leg trousers, finished off with a statement gold-buckle belt from her eponymous clothing line to break up the block colour. A vest and wide leg trousers has been her 2023 WAG uniform.

To accessorise, Victoria wore a dainty gold watch on her left wrist with a thin, oval-shaped face, to add a subtle touch of glam to her look. With the quiet luxury trend at the top of fashionista's agenda right now, it appears VB has toned down her wrist bijouterie lately in favour of a more 'quiet luxury' aesthetic - she also owns a collection of oversized, Rolex Daytona's that watch fanatics would recognise a mile away.

© Instagram David flashed his Tudor watch as he hugged Harper in an image he shared on Instagram

Mr Beckham, on the other hand, is continuing to wear his watches as a flashy statement accessory. Most recently he's been flaunting one of his Tudor timepieces to pair with his suave Inter Miami uniform - a navy suit with the club's logo embroidered on the blazer.

David also owns a Patek Philippe Grand Complications (worth £285,700 according to Something About Rocks, a Custom Rolex Deepsea Sea-Dweller, a yellow gold Rolex Yacht-Master, a Jacob & Co. Global 3 and at least two other Tudor watches.

They say opposites attract, right?