Victoria Beckham oozes Parisian glamour at her Paris Fashion Week SS24 show

Victoria Beckham unveiled her SS24 collection at her eagerly anticipated third-ever Paris Fashion Week show on Friday afternoon and looked effortlessly elegant in her ever-reliable signature outfit formula.

Supporting the family matriarch in typical Beckham fashion, David, Brooklyn, Nicola Peltz, Mia Regan, Cruz and Harper proudly sat in the front row as VB showed her incredible collection.

For the event held inside the iconic walls of Karl Lagerfeld's house, Victoria did what she does best: combined tailored separates and a statement belt to create an ensemble that may appear quiet, but always speaks volumes. She wore the chicest tailored black, wide-leg trousers paired with a classic black shirt.

She left extra buttons on her shirt undone to create a more interesting neckline, added a touch of Parisian cool by bunching up the sleeves and finished off with a gold buckle belt from her collection to add a touch of decadence to her look.

© Instagram Harper looked so chic for the special event

Victoria's fashionable family also put on a sartorial masterclass. David put a laid-back twist on his innately suave fashion agenda by wearing a white t-shirt underneath a black suit, which he paired with socks and chunky sandals. Cruz opted for a double denim ensemble with classic green Converse.

Harper Seven is a fashionista in the making. She wore the chicest white spaghetti dress - a contemporary take on Victoria's go-to satin slip silhouette.

© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Mia Regan at Victoria Beckham's PFW SS24 show

Brooklyn’s wife Nicola Peltz and Romeo’s girlfriend Mia Regan proved fishnet tights are the accessory to look out for this autumn. Nicola wore a black outfit with fishnet tights and platforms, whilst Mia opted for the chicest blue mini dress with a high neckline and ruching across the body which she also paired with fishnets and chunky heels.

© Getty Pamela Anderson looked radiant in yellow

Alongside the Beckham family, famous faces including Pamela Anderson, Sabrina Elba, Eva Longoria and Lisa Rinna stepped out in style to watch the show.

© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Idria Elba's wife Sabrina wore a chic black cut-out dress

Making a surprising appearance, Kim Kardashian oozed barbiecore-chic in a pink satin slip dress.

Actresses Camille Razat and Wallis Day also showed their fashion prowess in the front row.

© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Camille Razat

Emily in Paris star Camille wore a two-tone ruffle dress maxi dress with a diamante micro bag, and Wallis Day tried out AW23's 'no trousers' trend, wearing a blazer with whimsical lemon fabric that cascaded to the floor.

© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Wallis Day

Victoria’s ballet-inspired collection put a contemporary twist on classic dance student's clothing - leg warmers in autumnal hues of burgundy and grey, whimsical tulle, sheer maxi dresses and even hair nets that were given the chicest makeover. Of course, no Victoria Beckham line would be complete without the finest tailoring, satin slip dresses and a plethora of brand-new bags, which were as oversized as they were in her AW23 collection.

Though every Paris Fashion Week show is a memorable occasion, this week is a particularly special one for Victoria as her beauty brand, Victoria Beckham Beauty, released its first-ever fragrance collection today, which includes three unisex Eau de Parfums that are inspired by significant moments in her personal life.

The Beckhams were completely family and fashion goals, as always.