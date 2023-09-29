Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Victoria Beckham oozes Parisian glamour at her Paris Fashion Week SS24 show

The designer showcased her eponymous clothing label’s collection on Friday with the Beckham's supporting from the front row

PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 29: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Fashion designer Victoria Beckham at the runway during the Victoria Beckham Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 29, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Estrop/Getty Images)
Lauren Ramsay
Lauren RamsayOnline Writer
Victoria Beckham unveiled her SS24 collection at her eagerly anticipated third-ever Paris Fashion Week show on Friday afternoon and looked effortlessly elegant in her ever-reliable signature outfit formula.

Supporting the family matriarch in typical Beckham fashion, David, Brooklyn, Nicola Peltz, Mia Regan, Cruz and Harper proudly sat in the front row as VB showed her incredible collection.

For the event held inside the iconic walls of Karl Lagerfeld's house, Victoria did what she does best: combined tailored separates and a statement belt to create an ensemble that may appear quiet, but always speaks volumes. She wore the chicest tailored black, wide-leg trousers paired with a classic black shirt. 

 She left extra buttons on her shirt undone to create a more interesting neckline, added a touch of Parisian cool by bunching up the sleeves and finished off with a gold buckle belt from her collection to add a touch of decadence to her look.

david harper and cruz© Instagram
Harper looked so chic for the special event

Victoria's fashionable family also put on a sartorial masterclass. David put a laid-back twist on his innately suave fashion agenda by wearing a white t-shirt underneath a black suit, which he paired with socks and chunky sandals.  Cruz opted for a double denim ensemble with classic green Converse.

Harper Seven is a fashionista in the making. She wore the chicest white spaghetti dress - a contemporary take on Victoria's go-to satin slip silhouette.

PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 29: Mia Regan attends the Victoria Beckham Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 29, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis
Mia Regan at Victoria Beckham's PFW SS24 show

Brooklyn’s wife Nicola Peltz and Romeo’s girlfriend Mia Regan proved fishnet tights are the accessory to look out for this autumn. Nicola wore a black outfit with fishnet tights and platforms, whilst Mia opted for the chicest blue mini dress with a high neckline and ruching across the body which she also paired with fishnets and chunky heels.

Pamela Anderson attends the Victoria Beckham Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week © Getty
Pamela Anderson looked radiant in yellow

Alongside the Beckham family, famous faces including Pamela Anderson, Sabrina Elba, Eva Longoria and Lisa Rinna stepped out in style to watch the show.

Idria Elba's wife Sabrina wore a chic black cut-out dress© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis
Idria Elba's wife Sabrina wore a chic black cut-out dress

Making a surprising appearance, Kim Kardashian oozed barbiecore-chic in a pink satin slip dress.

Actresses Camille Razat and Wallis Day also showed their fashion prowess in the front row. 

PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 29: Camille Razat attends the Victoria Beckham Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 29, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis
Camille Razat

Emily in Paris star Camille wore a two-tone ruffle dress maxi dress with a diamante micro bag, and Wallis Day tried out AW23's 'no trousers' trend, wearing a blazer with whimsical lemon fabric that cascaded to the floor.

PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 29: Wallis Day attends the Victoria Beckham Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 29, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis
Wallis Day

Victoria’s ballet-inspired collection put a contemporary twist on classic dance student's clothing - leg warmers in autumnal hues of burgundy and grey, whimsical tulle, sheer maxi dresses and even hair nets that were given the chicest makeover. Of course, no Victoria Beckham line would be complete without the finest tailoring, satin slip dresses and a plethora of brand-new bags, which were as oversized as they were in her AW23 collection.

Though every Paris Fashion Week show is a memorable occasion, this week is a particularly special one for Victoria as her beauty brand, Victoria Beckham Beauty, released its first-ever fragrance collection today, which includes three unisex Eau de Parfums that are inspired by significant moments in her personal life. 

The Beckhams were completely family and fashion goals, as always.

