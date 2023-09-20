Beckham trailer: Victoria Beckham's 90s jacket is bang on trend for autumn 2023

The news of David Beckham’s upcoming Netlfix series, Beckham, has sent fans across the globe into a frenzy.

Though the four-part documentary is technically based on David’s unrivaled career, here at the Hello! Fashion office we can’t stop swooning over the clips of Victoria Beckham - past and present - and all of her fashion moments.

There are plenty of iconic sartorial snippets already seen in the two-and-a-half minute clip, including David’s cover boy moments harking back to the 90s, Victoria meeting King Charles with the Spice Girls, and VB sporting her signature, elevated, off-duty dress code.

© Netflix/Youtube Victoria Beckham wearing the coolest red leather jacket

In one throwback clip, taken during David’s Manchester United heyday, VB is filmed wearing the coolest jacket that is actually bang on trend for autumn 2023.

The fashion designer is sporting her famous 90s pixie cut and recording David’s football match with a retro silver camcorder, wearing a crimson red jacket with the collar stood up, and the cuffs casually turned over.

From clothing to hair colour, at special events or in street style agendas, fashionistas from Florence Pugh to Sofia Richie and Alexa Chung have proven that red is back with a bang for the late-summer/autumn period. Hailey Bieber and Emily Ratajkowski have taken it one step further and tinted their tresses various shades of auburn.

© Getty Hailey Bieber, Florence Pugh and Alexa Chung

Despite the clip of Victoria originating from circa mid-1990s, we see her favourite way to layer clothing has not changed over the last three decades. Underneath her jacket she wore a fitted black base layer - her go-to top for pairing with every kind of outfit.

VB and David are ultimate couple goals, and besides Victoria's impeccable fashion agenda, the two will also share first-hand the details of their iconic love story: “My manager kept saying try and keep it under wraps,” Victoria explained, “so we would meet in car parks.”

The four-part series will be released on Netflix on October 4.