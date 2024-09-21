Queen Letizia just revived a Meghan Markle fashion moment and you might have missed it

When either the Duchess of Sussex or Queen Letizia of Spain wears a new outfit, we observe because they're two of the most stylish names on the planet.

But when the duo wear an almost identical style from the same brand - we listen up, because if they both approve of the same piece for their wardrobes, so should we.

Meghan and Letizia generally sport a similar aesthetic: clean lines, perfect tailoring and minimalistic palettes, though Letizia sometimes plays with colour, whilst Meghan opts for an abstract pattern or two.

The stylish Queen of Spain recently stepped out to attend the Retina Eco Awards In Madrid, and oozed sophistication in an A-line denim midi dress from Carolina Herrera. The fit-and-flare piece featured a preppy pleated skirt, a figure-cinching chunky waist belt and an elegant high square neck.

© Getty Queen Letizia wore an unexpected denim belted dress by Carolina Herrera

Adding a dash of colour to her look, she paired it with crimson-red pointed kitten heels and a matching clutch bag.

Denim dresses ooze 60s cool, as demonstrated at the time by the likes of Jane Birkin and Farah Fawcett. Since then, the design has trickled in and out of the trend cycle, with the most stylish fashionistas of the moment putting a contemporary twist on the classic style.

© Anwar Hussein Meghan wore a Carolina Herrera denim dress in 2018

Both Letizia and Meghan have an affinity for Carolina Herrera, and Meghan donned a similar denim dress also by the brand back in 2018.

To attend the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup in Berkshire to watch Prince Harry compete, she stunned in a piece from the Spanish brand's 2019 resort collection, featuring the same silhouette as Letizia's latest dress - an A-line skirt and a belted waist, but with a V-shape neckline and cap sleeves.

Further proof of the timelessness of the denim dress comes from the Princess of Wales, who wore a relaxed H&M denim number in a home video Kate and William shared to update fans on her health journey.

Looking to add a new staple to your autumn/winter wardrobe? Look no further than a denim midi dress.