Meghan Markle would love Poppy Delevingne's ultra-chic Venice Film Festival accessory

Poppy Delevingne has put on an award-worthy sartorial performance at the 81st Venice Film Festival.

The socialite, actress, model and sister of Cara Delevingne has brought all the sophisticated glamour, from the red carpet to her street style agenda.

One piece in particular that we couldn't keep our eyes off was her large tan-hued suede-style clutch bag, which took her all-white ensemble to new levels of chic, and it would slot seamlessly into the wardrobe of the Duchess of Sussex.

In fact, Poppy's whole outfit is Meghan Markle-approved. Styled by Princess Beatrice's go-to stylist Olivia Buckingham, she wore straight-leg, high-waisted white trousers with a lace, ruffled cami top, and a beige belt, all from Philosophy di Lorenzo's Resort 2025 Collection - we all know how much Meghan loves a neutral-toned, coordinated ensemble.

© Getty Poppy Delevingne oozed summer-chic on the streets of Venice before the Film Festival

Her bag was also from the Italian label, - the 'Lauren' bag she sported (a wonderful name even if I do say so myself) was a tan-hued Nubuck statement clutch that proved the power of an oversized accessory that is designed to shine.

Duchess Meghan has a penchant for suede accessories and often pairs them with her elegant and minimalistic looks.

At the Defence Headquarters in Nigeria earlier this year during her tour of the country with Prince Harry, she wore a single-breasted, fitted blazer paired with straight-leg trousers, both from Altuzarra. Her beige underlayer and suede brown Manolo Blahnik heels perfectly complimented her gold jewellery.

© Getty Meghan's suede shoes took her look to new levels of chic

In February, she stepped out for lunch with Claire Waight Keller (her wedding dress designer and the former creative director of Givenchy), wearing navy straight-leg trousers by Ulla Johnson styled with a turtleneck top, her go-to blue/black flats by Aquazzura, and a camel-coloured Max Mara coat thrown over the top. The pièce de résistance was her limited edition suede bag from Cesta Collective, which she carried under her arm (the It-girl way to carry a bag as proven by the runways of recent fashion seasons).

The luxurious, smooth texture of a suede bag can elevate and add interest to any outfit. It's back on trend for this season with brands including Ermanno Scervino, Dries Van Noten and Chloé showcasing iterations of suede pieces, which coincides with the continuing rise of the cowgirl aesthetic - suede is a quintessential element of western-inspired fashion, blending heritage with contemporary style.



A fashion-forward style with timeless appeal, it's time to add a suede bag to your autumn/winter 2024 wishlist.