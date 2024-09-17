Meghan Markle's £1,350 dress is the epitome of autumn It-girl dressing

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Meghan Markle has an impressive sartorial reputation thanks to her effortlessly chic wardrobe choices.

She's constantly serving up looks that combine everyday glamour with a contemporary twist, resulting in elevated and refined outfits that fashion fans are desperate to recreate.

Her latest look comes on the same weekend that Prince Harry celebrated his 40th birthday. The duo attended the George Zajfen charity tennis tournament - an event which raises money to help children in foster care. The event was organised by the Alliance for Children's Rights - an American organisation that is sponsored by Harry and Meghan's Archewell Foundation.

For the occasion, Meghan stunned in an ivory mini dress by Italian luxury label Giuliva Heritage. Granted, mini dresses aren't the first silhouette to spring to mind when considering what to add to our autumn/winter wardrobes, but the Duchess' piece, which currently retails at £1,350, is crafted with a textured cotton and wool blend, creating a more heavy-duty piece than the usual summer-appropriate mini.

Luckily for those in California, it appears that the cold season chill hasn't fully hit across the Atlantic Ocean just yet. Meghan paired her elevated daytime look with ultra-sophisticated tan block heels by Aquazurra and a matching top handle bag by Carolina Herrera. Adding a touch of luxury glamour, she wore her Cartier 'Tank Française' watch and Cartier 'Love' bracelet.

For those of us in the UK, simply swapping Meghan's shoes for some black tights and knee-high boots or diamante ballet flats makes the perfect alternative for a few extra layers of warmth, while remaining sophisticated.

© Getty Meghan has a penchant for sophisticated neutral-hued minis

The image of the Duke and Duchess was shared on Instagram with the Alliance crediting them for their contributions to the organisation: "But first, to our Presenting Sponsors, The Archewell Foundation. Harry and Meghan, you have been such a guiding light for our family not just In the way you have shown up in friendship but how you have shown up through the incredible work The Archewell Foundation does everyday.

"I’m in awe of your commitment to community and to friendship. On behalf of the Alliance for Children’s Rights, we thank you. On behalf of our family, we love you," the post continued.