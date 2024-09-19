Princess Kate wore a denim dress from H&M and you probably didn't notice

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



A shirtdress is a timeless essential in the wardrobe of any modern royal, something Princess Kate clearly understands well.

Recently, the Prince and Princess of Wales gave the public a rare glimpse into their family life during a personal and emotional moment. In a heartfelt video message, Kate announced that she had completed chemotherapy, sharing her cancer journey with the world.

The video, which captured intimate moments of the family enjoying the summer holidays, featured Prince William, Prince George (11), Princess Charlotte (9), and Prince Louis (6), all spending quality time together.

One particularly touching scene showed the family playing cards around a table, joined by Kate’s parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, at their Norfolk home. Amid this candid glimpse into their family’s life, Kate showed her down-to-earth side by wearing a simple, affordable denim dress from H&M.

The choice of this low-key outfit, spotted by dedicated royal fashion fan Valerie Nijssen and confirmed by the Royal Fashion Police, surprised many. Though Kate is often seen in high-end labels like Alessandra Rich and Alexander McQueen, she has no qualms about incorporating high-street fashion into her wardrobe.

This particular number, a casual, light blue denim shirt dress, featured short sleeves with rolled cuffs, chest pockets, and a button-down design. A belt made from the same material cinched her waist, completing the relaxed yet polished look.

Kate paired the dress with her trusted Veja ‘Esplar’ Metallic-Trimmed Leather Sneakers, a choice that further emphasiSed her practical yet stylish approach to dressing. This down-to-earth fashion moment highlighted her ability to balance royal elegance with relatable, everyday fashion choices.

Despite her access to designer labels, Kate’s willingness to wear affordable, accessible clothing continues to resonate with her admirers.