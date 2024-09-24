Alberta Ferretti steps down from eponymous fashion house

Alberta Ferretti is stepping down as creative director of her eponymous brand.

The Italian fashion designer shared the shocking news on Tuesday, a week after she debuted the house’s spring/summer 2025 collection at Milan Fashion Week.

Writing in a letter, the famed creative noted that: “Soon I will announce the name of the person we have chosen to continue writing the history of the Alberta Ferretti brand, who will always find in me support and sustainment.”

© Daniele Venturelli The designer founded the house in 1981

The designer launched her namesake label in 1981. Known for her feminine, ethereal designs with intricate draping and embellishments, she quickly gained recognition in the fashion world.

Her house style blends elegance and a romantic aesthetic, often drawing inspiration from art and nature. Ferretti's name has become synonymous with Italian luxury, in turn cementing her status in haute couture. Numerous celebrities have worn her creations on red carpets, including Angelina Jolie, Sandra Bullock, Kaia Gerber, Kendall Jenner and Emma Watson, who have embraced her sophisticated, graceful designs for major events such as the Oscars and Cannes Film Festival.

© Getty The house has been championed by stars across the globe

She continued to write: “It’s time for me to make room for a new chapter for my brand, a new narrative,” adding that the choice to step down “was made with serenity and awareness.”

The designer reflected on her incredible career: “I had the incredible privilege of shaping my dreams, making them come true. And on this journey, to meet and collaborate with legends, with professionals who also became friends and who helped me grow… Peter Lindbergh, Steven Meisel, Franca Sozzani, Paolo Roversi… without you, my world would never have been the same.”

“On this very special day, thanks must go to my brother Massimo, a constant presence in my professional and personal life, and to all those who have contributed to making in recent years the Alberta Ferretti brand great in the world.”

The designer will adopt the role of vice president of parent group Aeffe and the house will continue to bear the designer’s name,