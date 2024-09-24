Nicola Peltz Beckham stuns in a racy red leather look ahead of the Victoria Beckham SS25 show in Paris

If there’s one thing about the Peltz-Beckham family, it’s that each and every one of them will fly around the world to support each other and their various ventures.

This week, the whole family are gathering in the French capital to sit FROW and support Victoria Beckham at her SS25 show which takes place later this week on Friday night.

To ensure she’s shaken off the jet lag and well rested ahead of her mother-in-law’s Paris Fashion Week show, Nicola Peltz has already touched down in the City of Lights and of course, she bought a suitcase filled with enviable looks.

© Instagram/@nicolaannepeltzbeckham More often than not Nicola can be found wearing Victoria Beckham ensembles

In an Instagram story posted to her 3.1m followers just last night, Brooklyn’s wife shared a boomerang of herself sporting a racy red ensemble.

In the post which she captioned "jet lagged" the 29-year-old actress and film director layered a red fitted corset underneath a cropped leather jacket and paired the matching vibrant set with a pair of low-rise black trousers and a set of statement gold hoop earrings.

As the literal cherry on top of her off-duty Fashion Week look, Nicola slung a structured leather bag in the same lively hue over her shoulder.

© Getty The Beckham family are always in attendance at VB shows

Earlier this year Nicola was joined by her husband Brooklyn and in-laws David, Cruz and Harper to sit front row at Victoria’s AW24 show during PFW in March. For the occasion, Nicola wore a look not too dissimilar to her recent red option, pairing a red VB mini dress with fishnet stockings and a pair of sky-high platform heels.

In a celebratory post shared by Victoria post-show, she thanked her family by saying "Always there to support me. I love you all so much."

Though we’re unsure what the famous family are going to wear on Friday night, we can almost 100% confirm that each and every one of them will be sporting a decadent VB option accessorised with a supportive smile.