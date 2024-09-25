4 Eco-friendly ways to care for your clothes

It is a sad moment when you accidentally wash a favourite jumper, and it comes out three times smaller than its original size and you have to give it to a child.

Caring for your clothes and knowing how to wash them well can not only help you to avoid these moments but also be kinder to the planet as 20 per cent of an item of clothing’s environmental emissions are generated after its purchase.

Washing machines use vast amounts of water and are often unnecessarily hot when 30o or colder can work just fine; we all need to use them but perhaps not as often as we do. There are many tricks and tips around nowadays to keep our beloved items of clothing in tip-top condition without breaking the bank (and actually saving money) and doing less harm to the environment.

In order to keep your fashionable finds in pristine shape, here are just a few of my favourite finds I use myself...

Freezing Once you have moths in your home it is pretty hard to get rid of them and if they've got hold of a woollen or cashmere jumper, it can be done for. However, if you spot a sneaky moth hole just pop your jumper (in a sealable bag) in the freezer for 72 hours: it will kill the moth larvae (who do the damage). Another benefit of doing this is that the cold will reduce odours and freshen your clothes in between washes; you can also use this technique for denim which doesn't need to be washed as often as other items and might just need a little pick me up. © Jose A. Bernat Bacete

© Instagram/@steameryofficial Steaming Steaming is a quick and effective way to not only decrease your clothes but also lift surface dirt in between washes and eliminate odours. Dry clean-only items, such as delicates and woollens, can be refreshed this way and so can coats and jackets that need to be professionally cleaned; you'll save money! After steaming, make your own filtered water and essential oil spray to spritz on your clothes for a clean and natural fragrance with oils such as lavender that also keep moths at bay.

Dry Cleaning A visit to the dry cleaner can be harmful to the planet as well as yourself with the use of toxic chemicals. Blanc uses a process called Liquid C02 cleaning that uses CO2 that is captured as a by-product of existing industrial processes. It is particularly effective at tackling stains and is gentle on garments minimising the risk of damage. When the cleaning cycle is complete, the liquid CO2 is pumped back into the tank to be reused in the following cycles and the process also involves no water waste. The stores can be found in west and central London but you can also book via their app for an easy collect and drop-off experience. © Instagram/@blanclivingco