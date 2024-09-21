Friends 30th anniversary: 30 Best fashion moments from the ultimate comfort watch

Believe it or not, it's been 30 whole years since Friends exploded onto our TV screens, resulting in Ross-and-Rachel dominating water cooler chat for the ten years that followed.

It's hard to express just how much of a cultural phenomena Friends was. It rocketed stars including Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox and David Schwimmer into global fame, the shackles of which they would never quite shake off.

The show's finale was an event in itself, with 8.6 million of us in the UK tuning in. Aged 15, I watched it on the sofa with my mum on a Friday night at 9pm, which tells you everything you need to know about how well my teenage social life was going.

The show is baked into my cultural memory, thanks to several well worn VHS tapes. Seeing so much of Tom Selleck (Monica's boyfriend Richard) and his moustache at such an impressionable age I think forever altered my brain chemistry. The show offered an exciting glimpse outside of small town life as a perpetually bored teenager.

© Getty Ross and Rachel's break has split opinion for decades

Watching it as an adult, I was struck by how relatable the first few series are, as the gang try to make their way in the world, dancing between bad jobs and bad dates. Those vital years - the characters are ages 25 and 26 as Series 1 takes off - where you're working out your place in life.

Hearts broke the world over when Matthew Perry died last year. Watching him in those early series, you see a young, vibrant, insanely talented man with comic timing that would inspire a generation.

© NBC The cast chowing down on ice cream and shakes

Often described as the ultimate comfort watch, there are of course lots of uncomfortable things about the classic show. The serious lack of diversity, despite the fact that it's set it one of the most culturally vibrant cities in the world. The beauty standards and razor thin physiques, plus the fat shaming of young Monica. The episode featuring Sandy the male Nanny is also a grating watch. The list goes on.

© NBC A pair of lazy boys in their Lazy Boys

But there is something magical about the 90s and early 00s aesthetic, the cosy consistency that the regular Friday night viewings offered and the familiarity of the characters and their (lighthearted) dilemmas.

At the time, honestly I found the characters' wardrobe a little dull. Now I see they were anything but. They weren't costumes, but extensions of the characters that wouldn't look out of place in the real world. Well, apart from Ross' paste pants perhaps...

So, make a cup of tea and enjoy.this trip down memory lane as we revisit the sensation that was and is Friends.

Our 30 best fashion moments from the beloved sitcom:

1/ 30 © NBC The One With the Wedding Dress Starting strong with the pilot, a flawless piece of television that introduced us to the whirlwind of Rachel Green, having gilted orthodontist Barry at the altar in the ultimate 90s gown.

2/ 30 © NBC The One With Perfect Pants Everything about these two outfits showcases 90s perfection. The high waistbands, the cute crops and frankly unreasonable level of root volume.

3/ 30 © NBC The One With the Slip Dress People often shout about Rachel's early season outfits, but Monica's nonchalant almost grungy fits deserve a place in the history books too.

4/ 30 © NBC The One With Rachel's Uniforms Watching Friends as an impressionable youngster made me want to be a waitress so I could copy Rachel's cute outfits and chat with my friends on my shifts. I then became a waitress and realised this was all lies.

5/ 30 © NBC The One With Too Much Denim You shouldn't sleep on the promo shots released for each season of the show. They're a fantastic piece of peak 90s memorabilia. See here, Phoebe's sleeveless denim jacket, Chandler and Joey's borderline hideous shirts and Rachel's espadrilles.

6/ 30 © NBC The One With the Sweater Vest Behold, the first sweater vest appearance of this article. Chandler became known for his knitted tank tops and this is a splendid example.

7/ 30 © NBC The One With the Moustache This is as long as I could physically hold myself back from inserting an image of Tom Selleck as Richard. In my eyes, Monica's best boyfriend. There, I said it.

8/ 30 © NBC The One With the Prints Monica's paisley, Rachel's gingham, Chandler's button-down. Perfection.

9/ 30 © NBC The One with the Jelly Fish Monica's bikini top and combo looks sensational here, but it's Chandler's party-beach shirt that's commandeered my attention. (Also for anyone wondering - peeing on a jelly fish sting doesn't actually help.)

10/ 30 © NBC The One with the Cowboy Hat Bijan for men? When Joey gets a job on a perfume counter we're treated to this crisp white angelic cowboy ensemble. I reckon Beyoncé would approve.

11/ 30 © NBC The One with the Shoop Shoop A New Year's Eve party where Monica and Phoebe look fantastic in gorgeous 90s finery, while Rachel looks very Balenciaga in an oversized ski jacket and mega-big-hair after a bust up at the airport.

12/ 30 © NBC The One With the Waistcoat Phoebe undoubtedly had the most outlandish style of the gang, with her hippy waistcoats, penchant for Custo Barcelona, long dresses and perpetually cow-licked hair. I think she would very much enjoy the current boho resurgence.

13/ 30 © NBC The One With the Sportswear No decade did athleisure like the 90s (see off-duty Princess Diana for evidence). In one of the most beloved Thanksgiving episodes, I would wear all of these fits in a heartbeat.

14/ 30 © NBC The One With the Knitwear Believe it or not, that's Chris Isaac (of Wicked Games fame) playing Phoebe's boyfriend Rob in Season 2. But anyway, onto more important things: Phoebe's oversize stag jumper.

15/ 30 © NBC The One with Sandra's Skirt Suit The supporting cast of Friends featured some amazing actors and characters, but we have to single out Rachel's mum Sandra, for her flawless 'Rich Power Mom' wardrobe.

16/ 30 © NBC The One With Ross and Rachel One thing I've noticed while putting this gallery together is how wildly flammable lots of these look seem. And just how much product they were putting into Ross' hair.

17/ 30 © NBC The One With the Socks Another promotional shot of perfection. Clock Rachel's shiny emerald suit, the lovely socks everyone is wearing, and Chandler's choice of knitwear. Sweater Vest Count: 2.

18/ 30 © NBC The One With the Crop Top This image gives me Renaissance vibes. The staunch juxtaposition of two ex-lovers confronted. The perfect visual representation of a relationship gone sour.

19/ 30 © NBC The One With the Fancy Dress There are many fun fancy-dress moments in the show, but I love that Phoebe got her time to shine in this Supergirl ensemble. And Brownie points for Sean Penn's space jumper that I would wear in a heartbeat.

20/ 30 © NBC The One With Rachel's Skirt Suit The series stepped into alternate reality for a couple of episodes imagining that Rachel did in fact marry Barry. And here she is in a purple skirt suit, a direct copy of her mother's earlier in this gallery! Proof that if she married Barry she would have turned into her Mother. Proof that this show had real depth.

21/ 30 © NBC The One With all the Wedding Dresses This is something I'd quite like to do if I'm honest. Put on a wedding dress and kick back with a beer and watch some telly.

22/ 30 © Mathieu Polak The One in London Friends coming to London was extremely exciting. Exciting enough that I'm contemplating buying of these hats and wearing it to the office.

23/ 30 © NBC The One with the 80s Energy Oh how I love a flashback. And how I love these 80s Miami Vice inspired suits and co-ordinating facial hair.

24/ 30 © Getty Images The One With the Bra This is, I reckon, the greatest episode of Friends from all 10 series. The One Where Everybody Finds Out, and Phoebe looks sensational in her purple velvet two-piece, and she gets her bra out.

25/ 30 © Getty Images The One With the Holiday Armadillo Proving that sometimes all you need is a bold vision and cracking design. And, we also have Monica on the right in a lovely purple shirt.

26/ 30 © NBC The One With the Chest Plate When Joey heads to Vegas for his big break but ends up working in one of the casinos dressed in Gladiatorial finery. I love the look.

27/ 30 © NBC The One With the Bridesmaid Dresses The bridesmaid dresses Rachel and Phoebe wore to Monica's wedding were the most enquired about costumes in the show's history. And I can see why.

28/ 30 © NBC The One With the Covetable Coat Oh, I do love an alternate reality flashback. And I really love this cow-print coat Rachel is sporting.

29/ 30 © NBC The One With Yet Another Wedding Dress I was ecstatic that Phoebe got her happy ending (although justice for David, who was an excellent boyfriend.) And I liked the classic wedding dress she went for, and the faux fur lined puffer jacket she teamed it with.