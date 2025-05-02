Skip to main contentSkip to footer
David Beckham at 50: His most iconic fashion moments
The footballer and husband of Victoria Beckham has always had a flair when it comes to fashion

Clare Pennington
Associate Editor
2 minutes ago
David Beckham's legacy may have started on the football pitch, but lets be honest, his true cultural immortality lies just as much in fashion as it does in footie. 

For over two decades, Beckham has veered between sporty streetwear and immaculate tailoring with a rebellious touch. 

More than just an athlete who knows how to dress for an event, David helped redefine what male celebrity style could look like, and his marriage to Victoria Beckham has cemented the couple's status as undisputed fashion icons.

Who could forget his game changing sarong moment back in 1998 or any of his borderline outrageous hair cuts? 

And so in honour of the superstar's 50th birthday, we've charted his best and boldest outfits. 

David Beckham's most iconic fashion moments: 

1/10

David and Victoria Beckham wear matching leather jackets and trousers in London© UK Press via Getty Images

Top to Toe Leather, 1999

Oh how we loved it when Posh and Becks went out in co-ordinating ensembles and this 1999 combo is surely one of their best. The pair were attending the Versace Club Gala Party and David sported a leather moto jacket and matching trousers. 

The custom Versace outfits were unapologetically OTT and the duo have to be respected for leaning into full-throttle glam with a touch of playfulness.  

2/10

The Beckhams on their wedding day at Luttrellstown Castle© Netflix

Wedded Bliss, 1999

Continuing the tradition and proving that they're simply not cut out for going with the flow, David and Victoria opted for matchy-matchy head-to-toe purple for their 1999 wedding. 

Posing on thrones, the couple looked downright striking and the future of wedding fashion was altered forever. 

3/10

David Beckham raises his hands above his head in his football kit. His head is shaved into a faux mohawk. © Getty Images

A Close Shave, 2001

A quick moment for this iconic faux-hawk that caused a thousand imitations as men and boys up and down the country grabbed their clippers to emulate their favourite football icon. 

4/10

David Beckham leans against a car door while talking on the phone. He is wearing aviator sunglasses and a white long sleeve sweatshirt which has I Kiss Football appliqued onto it. © Getty Images

Footie Fan, 2001

Just frame this image and put in the Louvrè already! Looking absolutely iconic (we've probably used our limit on the word iconic in this article but it's hard to put images such as this in any other category) in an 'I Kiss Football' sweatshirt and aviator shades. 

5/10

David and Victoria Beckham pose on the red carpet, David is wearing a white suit, tan shoes a white t-shirt and a dazzling cross necklace. © FilmMagic

MTV Movie Awards, 2003

Another matching moment, this bright white combo oozed Y2K energy. David paired his white suit (we really hoped he steered clear of red wine at the after party) with shiny labels and glittering jewellery.

6/10

David Beckham wears a long length thick knit cardigan with horse embroidery, tied at the waist and paired with jeans. © Getty Images

Cardigan King, 2006

Is there an A-list wedding of the last 20 years that the Beckhams' haven't been invited to? Spotted here back in 2006 at the airport on the way to Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes' nuptials. David put comfort first but clearly wasn't willing to sacrifice any sartorial clout so put on thie uber glamorous cardigan. 

7/10

Victoria and David Beckham leave an event in London. He is wearing a navy three piece suit, pale blue shirt and black tie. © FilmMagic

Blonde Ambition, 2007

David has dabbled with blonde locks throughout his career. From bleached buzz cuts to curtains with highlights, Beckham’s evolving hairstyles became global talking points and we're big fans of this buttery blonde spiky do. 

8/10

David and Victoria Beckham outside Westminster Abbey. David is wearing a morning suit with medallion on his label. He is carrying a top hat. © FilmMagic

The Royal Wedding, 2011

When the Prince and Princess of Wales got married in 2011, the guest list was star-studded to say the least and dressed in a Ralph Lauren suit with vintage pocket watch, David utterly looked the part. 

His hair—slick, side-parted, and timeless—was a far cry from his earlier, edgier looks. This is Beckham in British elegance era. 

9/10

David Beckham stands in the crowd at Wimbledon wearing a pale tan blazer, blue shirt and dark blue polka dot tie. © Getty Images

Wimbledon, 2019

Beckham’s appearances in the Royal Box at Wimbledon have become legendary in their own right, but his 2019 look was particularly memorable. 

Wearing a double-breasted cream linen suit by Ralph Lauren Purple Label, paired with a pale blue shirt and a tonal tie, he embodied the kind of aristocratic summer style that feels utterly timeless.

10/10

Anna Wintour and David Beckham sit on the front row of a Victoria Beckham fashion show. David is wearing a grey blazer, trousers and polo knit. © WWD via Getty Images

In Paris, 2024

While we're disappointed that Becks has never sported the sarong for a front row moment with fierce fashion icon Anna Wintour, we respect him plumping for immaculate tailoring. This soft grey blazer and polo combo is pure perfection. 

