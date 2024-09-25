Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Natalie Portman stuns in bubble skirt at the Dior show
natalie portman glitter skirt

Natalie Portman champions kitsch bubble skirts at the Dior show

The Oscar-winner made a case for the voluminous design at Dior's SS25 show

Tania Leslau
Fashion features writer
6 minutes ago
A certified Dior girl through-and-through, Natalie Portman’s appearance on the house’s front row during Paris Fashion Week was a surprise to nobody.

The actress took her pride of place at the Dior spring/summer 2025 show, joining fellow industry insiders such as Anya Taylor-Joy, Rosalia, Elizabeth Debicki, Rosamund Pike and Jennifer Garner at the illustrious fashion event. 

For the occasion, the Academy Award-winner leaned into a Gen-Z approved trend, championing the not-so-humble bubble skirt during the Parisian affair.

natalie portman glitter skirt© Getty
The Oscar-winner graced the Christian Dior Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week

Natalie paired the glittering, black mini with a midnight black velvet jacket hailing from the Dior Cruise 2025 collection, featuring gothic splicing, lace-up detailing, a raised neckline and a pirate-inspired corseted cut with mid-length puff sleeves. 

The vintage-inspired garment was teamed with a black choker (very Aughts) and a pair of Dior’s vegan leather biker boots, completed with a knee-high design, over-arch silver hardware and logo chain embellishments. 

natalie portman bubble skirt© Getty
The actress championed bubble skirts at the exclusive event

Natalie’s beauty blend comprised a blushed complexion, arched brows, a pale pink lip and a dusting of bronzer. Her hair was styled in a timeless, slicked-back style.  

Bubble skirts are rocketing up the fashion trend ranks. With their billowing, cloud-like silhouettes that cinch at the hem and balloons at the hips, they somehow manage to look like both a childhood Pinterest board and a '90s fever dream.

The star was joined by fellow Dior ambassador Anya Taylor-Joy © Getty
The star was joined by fellow Dior ambassador Anya Taylor-Joy

The style was ubiquitous at London Fashion Week just gone, platformed by editors and influencers alike as they streamed into 180 The Strand for various fashion shows.

From Iris Law to Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner, bubble skirts have also been sported by chronically online trend-setters, cementing them as a Gen Z staple. Designers such as Aaron Esh, Mugler, Miu Miu, Patou and Area have toyed with the flirtatious piece, ensuring there’s a bubble skirt for each and every style aficionado across town. 

Natalie’s jumping on the bubble skirt brandwagon has further established the boisterous mini in the Hollywood sphere - much to our delight. 

