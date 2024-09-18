Why Natalie Portman's dramatic dress is perfect for fashion month

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



It goes without saying that Natalie Portman knows a thing or two about European fashion.

A long-standing house ambassador for Dior, the actress has many iconic style moments under her designer belt. From gracing the red carpet in intricately beaded gowns courtesy of the brand’s design team to working alongside Givenchy, Galliano and Viktor & Rolf, the 43-year-old has accumulated a stunning sartorial CV.

Prime example being her latest look. Natalie hit the red carpet during the 50th Deauville American Film Festival earlier this month, sporting a medieval-inspired gown. The striking garment hailed from the house's resort 2025 collection and featured crystal-dotted mesh construction, a belted bodice, a bejewelled choke and voluminous sheer puff-sleeves.

© Francois Durand Natalie attended the award ceremony during the 50th Deauville American Film Festival

The latter detail proved to be a popular silhouette at London Fashion Week. Attendees from influencers to editors sported the ever-popular puff sleeve to shows across the bustling weekend.

The design is particularly pertinent to British fashion lovers, as London-based designers such as Richard Quinn and Simone Rocha frequently incorporated mutton-leg silhouettes into their romantic, whimsical collections.

© Imaxtree London Fashion Week SS25 © Imaxtree London Fashion Week SS25

Puff sleeves have a rich sartorial history that dates back to the Renaissance, when they were popularised in the 16th century.

Initially, they were worn by both men and women, often embellished with lace or ruffles. In the 19th century, puff sleeves made a significant comeback during the Romantic period, becoming a staple in women's fashion, particularly in the Victorian era, where they were often exaggerated in size.

© Imaxtree London Fashion Week SS25 © Imaxtree London Fashion Week SS25

The 1980s saw a dramatic resurgence of the puffy cut, with designers like Christian Dior and Yves Saint Laurent using them for bold, statement-making garments. This trend continued into the 1990s and early 2000s, although it waned in popularity until the 2020s.

Recently, puff sleeves have experienced a revival in contemporary fashion, appearing in dresses and tops, blending vintage charm with modern aesthetics. Today, they symbolise a playful and romantic style, celebrated by various designers and embraced by fashion enthusiasts across Europe, most specifically, London.