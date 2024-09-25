Best dressed celebrities storming to the FROW for Paris Fashion Week

We've seen the colourful eclectics in London, the razor sharp chic in Milan, and now it's time for the bi-annual Fashion Month finalé to take place, with Paris Fashion Week kicking off proceedings on Monday. Ooh la la!

Often billed as the biggest and best of the Main Four fashion cities, attendees will be treated to the delights of Chanel, Christian Dior and Saint Laurent presenting their SS25 collections, all of whom never fail to put on a show-stopping spectacle that has A-listers clamouring for a spot on the FROW.

H! Fashion's Orion Scott says, "Paris Fashion Week is the last on the fashion month calendar, often referred to by guests and à la mode lovers as the best out of the four, suggesting that the saying 'saving the best for last' rings true in this instance (though of course, we're equally as obsessed with every single week)."

So let's take a look at the best dressed celebrities who have touched down in Paris so far...

1/ 16 © Pascal Le Segretain Zöe Kravitz Zöe was born to wear the slick sexy designs of Saint Laurent, showcased here in a long sleeve lace dress by the brand, topped off with Jessica McCormack jewellery.

2/ 16 © Marc Piasecki Iris Law Don't mind us, we're just legging it to Boots for a pair of sumptuous lace tights to pair with a pencil skirt a lá Iris for the Saint Laurent show.

3/ 16 © Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Kate Moss Our favourite Supermodel put in an appearance for the Saint Laurent show (with daughter Lila in tow).

4/ 16 © Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Lila Moss Looking gorgeous in sheer lace for the Saint Laurent show, plus a perfect undone blowdry.

5/ 16 © Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Gwyneth Paltrow Proving that a simple suit can give a mega impact in grey tailoring for Saint Laurent.

6/ 16 © Marc Piasecki Linda Evangelista Giving the supermodel seal of approval to the humble hoodie (although this one is courtesy of Saint Laurent).

7/ 16 © Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Lenny Kravitz Possibly the coolest guy in the entire world, Lenny Kravitz popped to the Saint Laurent show (alongside his daughter, the cool as a cucumber Zöe Kravitz).

8/ 16 © Neil Mockford Rosalia Spotted leaving The Ritz hotel in possibly the most fantastic pair of red boots (courtesy of Dries van Noten) we've ever seen.

9/ 16 © Marc Piasecki Romeo Beckham The second-eldest of the Beckham offspring was spotted in Paris looking the spit of his Dad David in a relaxed fit and super skinny sunglasses.

10/ 16 © Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin Bella Hadid Bella has been flexing her modelling chops in Paris having walked for Saint Laurent, but was also spotted leaving her hotel in this perfect off-duty ensemble.

11/ 16 © WWD Anya Taylor-Joy Looking fresh as a daisy for the Dior show in their Resort 25 Collection.

12/ 16 © GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT Elizabeth Debicki The Crown star headed to Paris for the Dior show wearing a sumptuous grey coat from the brand and their La Parisienne pumps.

13/ 16 © GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT Ashley Park Oh we do love a location appropriate Emily in Paris star spot. Ashley (who plays Mindy on the Netflix smash hit) attended the Dior show.

14/ 16 © GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT Rosalia Looking chic as hell in a Dior jacket and skirt (complete with saucy zip) for their show.

15/ 16 © GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT Rosamund Pike The Saltburn star looked like a very chic member of the Addams family for the Dior show. (We need that amazing belt bag.)