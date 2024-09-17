Dua Lipa is clinging on to summer in shimmering hotpants and bralette combo

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Unless you're planning to do a Sydney Sweeney and Emma Corrin and layer them with a pair of tights, hotpants are officially off the cards for the rest of the year (if you don't want to end up with pneumonia, that is).

Dua Lipa however, is not ready to let go of the summer sartorial agenda just yet, sharing behind-the-scenes shots of a photoshoot to promote exciting news for fans who are hoping to see the British superstar live in concert next year.

The singer shared an Instagram post with her 87m followers, telling fans: "how happy imma be to see you all soon [sun emoji] sign up for the radical optimism tour pre-sale now!!! happy happy Sunday [sun emoji]."

Not one to shy away from a daring outfit be that sheer material, grungey mesh, or super short hemlines, Dua oozed It-girl cool in a pair of white super-short hotpants by Miu Miu, paired with a glitzy cream bralet. Making her look slightly more weather-appropriate for this season, she layered with a dramatic white fluffy coat that fell to her calves.

© Instagram/@dualipa Dua shared images on Instagram wearing white hotpants and a tonal bralette © Instagram/@dualipa How to wear micro shorts in winter? layer with a fluffy jacket, of course

Dua has been the ultimate short-shorts stan in 2024, championing the revival of Kate Moss' signature style on multiple occasions from the stage to the streets.

For her performance at Mad Cool Festival in Madrid, Spain, she opted for a sheer black cropped t-shirt adorned with statement sequins and pale blue crystals, which were paired with matching blue crystal-encrusted hotpants, whilst at the Nos Alive Festival in Lisbon she donned bright white micro leather shorts with a matching leather bralette, knee-high boots in the same fabric, a pair of fishnet tights and a slew of chunky silver necklaces from Tiffany & Co.

© Instagram/Dua Lipa Hotpants are her sartorial bread and butter

Hotpants have been one of the major summer shorts trends of this year. H! Fashion's Clare Pennington explained: "Ah, the micro short, as seen at Stella McCartney and Isabel Marant. You may well be wondering what the difference is between a micro short and a pair of knickers? I’m afraid we can’t help there much, except to say that there is a touch more cheek coverage on the former, although that entirely depends on how you like to wear your undergarments quite frankly. All we will say is perhaps give these a swerve for Sunday lunch at Grandma’s…"

Dua has made it abundantly clear that she is taking teeny tiny shorts into the autumn/winter season, but the real question is - are you?