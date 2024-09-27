Skip to main contentSkip to footer
The best-dressed celebrities at Victoria Beckham's SS25 PFW show
The best-dressed celebrities at Victoria Beckham's SS25 PFW show
Digital Cover fashion-trends© Pierre Mouton

David Beckham, Harper Beckham: The best-dressed celebrities at Victoria Beckham's SS25 PFW show

The guest list for Victoria Beckham's recent Paris Fashion Week Show was star-studded

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Every year on the first Friday of September Paris Fashion Week fans wait in anticipation to watch Victoria Beckham present her namesake label's new collection at the sartorial event and this season is no different. 

Just moments ago the former Spice Girl welcomed a slew of star-studded guests to watch her new collection float down the catwalk. 

Like every show VB ever presents, a selection of front-row seats was reserved for her supportive family. David, Harper, Cruz, Romeo, Brooklyn and her daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz sat next to each other, all kitted out in VB-approved looks to watch the fashion muse in action. 

From David Beckham and their daughter Harper, here are all the best-dressed guests who were lucky enough to witness Victoria Beckham's SS25 collection live in Paris just moments ago…

David, Crus, Harper and Romeo Beckham dress to impress to attend VB's fashion show

David, Cruz, Harper and Romeo Beckham

As expected the first people to dress to impress to head to VBs was her husband and children. harper, wore a blush pink silk slip dress while David and Romeo donned matching all-black looks and Cruz sported suit pants and a crisp white shirt.

