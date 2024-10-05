Brooklyn Beckham proves electric blue is his colour while celebrating major milestone moment

When your mother is Victoria Beckham and your father is David Beckham it's impossible not to be naturally stylish, and Brooklyn Beckham's most recent look proves just that.

Opting for a casual yet crisp co-ord to mark a major career milestone just yesterday, the eldest Beckham sibling made sure that all the attention was on him, sporting a jumper in a vibrant shade of blue.

© Instagram/@davidbeckham Brooklyn looks more and more like his dad David every day

To celebrate the launch of his new hot sauce brand Cloud23- which is exclusively only available at Wholefoods, Brooklyn paired an electric blue sweater with a pair of crisp dark wash jeans, a pair of black leather Dr. Martens and a blue and white cap from his Cloud23 merchandise collection.

Brooklyn is known for his understated style, often seen out and about in black trousers and a simple white t-shirt combo, so his eye-catching colourway comes as a slight surprise to many, however, fans were quick to notice that a personalised trucker cap seems to be his go-to style staple.

© Getty Brooklyn loves a casual yet stylish ensemble

Earlier this year the 25-year-old was seen proudly supporting his wife's first directorial film debut Lola, wearing a black cap with the film title embroidered in white thread across the front to attend a Spotify event in Cannes, France.

Brooklyn was joined by his famous and overly supportive family, including his grandmother, brother Romeo, wife Nicola Peltz, brother-in-law Will Peltz and his mum and dad VB and David. The whole family coincidently dressed in matching looks for the occasion, all sporting jeans and adding some form of blue-toned accessory.

The famous family’s matching looks come just days after they were all in the French capital sitting front row to watch Victoria's SS25 show during Paris Fashion Week. I guess you could say it's been a busy (and stylish) few weeks for the worlds most notable family and it’s unlikely that things are going to stop here.

We’ll keep you posted…