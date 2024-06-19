Brooklyn Beckham just payed homage to his wife Nicola Peltz in the most stylish way

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Maybe he’s born with it, maybe he married into it, whatever the case one thing we know for sure is that Brooklyn Beckham has style and his recent look just proved exactly that.

Stepping out yesterday in Cannes, France to attend the Spotify Beach event, Brooklyn decided on a cultivated cool ensemble of Khaki trousers, a vintage graphic t-shirt with a picture of The Beatles Abbey Road album cover adorned on the front.

© Getty We love a supportive partner

For accessories, the loved-up husband decided to pay homage to his wife Nicola Peltz by donning a black baseball cap with the word ‘Lola’ in italics embroidered across the front, in reference to her recent film Lola, which she both directed and starred in.

© Getty Brooklyn donned Dior to this years Met Gala

The casual look comes as no surprise to fans as the 25-year-old usually opts for a uniform of classic black Dickies and plain white t-shirts. On the odd occasion, including on his wedding day back in 2022 and on the red carpet at this year's Met Gala, swapping out his casually cool classic look for statement-suiting options. If that's not the influence of his mother and wife we don’t know what is…

Brooklyn isn't the only Beckham brother serving up style looks. Just a few days ago Victoria and David’s youngest son Cruz posted an Instagram story, donning a suiting look and tagging his stylish mother, leading fans to believe his mother’s fashion brand Victoria Beckham is soon to launch a menswear line.

Though we’re not sure if VB is coming out with a menswear line or not, we can’t help but imagine how perfect it would be to have her sons Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz and husband David debut the collection.

I guess time will tell. Watch this space…