Rosie Huntington-Whitely, Elsa Hosk and Georgia Fowler all match in sultry black dresses for girls night

Last night was a sartorial affair as modelling royalty Rosie Huntington-Whitely, Elsa Hosk and Georgia Fowler wined and dined together in matching opulent ensembles.

The ever-so-stylish trio were spotted attending a dinner to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Elsa Peretti designing and working with famed New York jewellery house, Tiffany & Co.

© Instagram/@hoskelsa The stylish trio matched each others energy for the opulent event

As expected, all three went all out for the occasion, Elsa deciding on a plunging neckline black gown with a necktie and gold belt from her namesake fashion label Helsa Studio.

© Instagram/@hoskelsa Elsa's dress was designed by her

She wore her blonde bob slicked back into a low bun and accessories with a long gold pendant necklace and a set of statement stud earrings.

© Instagram/@hoskelsa Name a more stylish friend group

As for Rosie, she jumped on the fashion world's favoured sheer trend for the evening, styling a sheer dress over a black bra and mini skirt. She matched her Swedish bestie by also slicking her blonde locks into a sleek slick bun. For jewellery she took the ‘more is more’ approach, opting for a bold gold snake-like necklace, a set of chunky rings and matching earrings as well as a stack of bangles and bracelets.

© Instagram/@georgiafowler Georgia's dress is a LBD statement

New Zealand-born model Georgia also dressed in black for the girl's dinner, settling on an ultra-chic sheer black mini dress with a ruffled hem and matching bubble sleeves from Alaïa. To complete the LBD moment, she wore a similar snake necklace to Rosie’s but in a smaller size and a few rings to tie the look together.

The three are all ambassadors for the iconic jewellery house and have been for the past few years and are often seen supporting the brand at various different events.

With party season hot on our heels and multiple gal-pal dinners already added to the calendar, Rosie, Elsa and Georgia’s matching looks are going straight to the top of our occasion mood boards.