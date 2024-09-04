Rosie Huntington Whiteley's denim cowboy hat and crinkle cut bikini is a major mood

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is the undisputed queen of elevated minimalism.

The British model, fashion and beauty entrepreneur, and wife of actor Jason Statham has a fashion agenda that combines 'quiet luxury' with cool-girl chic - her wardrobe can truly do no wrong.

Rosie shared some glamorous summer snaps from a holiday with her husband on Instagram, which included a plethora of sophisticated summer outfits, and we're obsessed with her cowgirlcore cool poolside look.

The 37-year-old stunned in a neon pink bikini by swimwear stalwart Hunza G. She paired the look with a chunky gold chain by Tiffany & Co. and a denim cowboy hat from Italian It-girl brand Miu Miu. Western fashion has been a sartorial go-to this season, from music festivals to fashion week street style, and Rosie's swoon-worthy hat took the trend to the chicest of heights.

© Instagram/@rosiehw Rosie put the chicest spin on cowgirlcore

Her bikini was also completely cool-girl-coded. Hunza G has become the ultimate swimwear label for fashionistas across the globe in recent years. After rising to sartorial stardom when Julia Roberts wore the now-iconic blue and white crinkle-cut dress in the 1990 movie Pretty Woman, the brand had a revival in 2015 when Georgina Huddart took over as creative director. Nine years later, celebs including Lily James, Paloma Elsesser and of course, Rosie, are turning to the brand to complete their holiday wardrobes.

© Instagram /@lilyjames Lily posed in a dopamine-inducing lime green Hunza G crinkled swimsuit this week

Last summer, Rosie even collaborated with the label. The website explained at the time: "In 2019, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley posted photos of herself wearing Hunza G’s iconic Domino Blush while on holiday, redefining it as the swimsuit that broke the internet.

"With a shared value for elevated style and sustainability, Hunza G and Rose Inc have collaborated on a limited edition nine-piece collection, designed to inspire your own iconic moments."

Swimwear trends come and go - this year we have witnessed the rise of bold patterns and fruit-inspired pieces, but there's one guarantee: Hunza G and its crinkle-cut pieces are guaranteed to stand the test of time.