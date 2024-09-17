Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is a golden goddess in draped dress during Burberry show

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Rosie Huntington-Whitely was among the cluster of stars who gathered to attend Burberry’s spring/summer 2025 show on Monday evening.

Joining the likes of Iris Law, Lila Moss and Skepta, the model graced The National Theatre during London Fashion Week to witness Daniel Lee’s SS25 spectacle unfold.

Paying homage to the British house by sporting a piece from the AW24 collection, Rosie dazzled in Burberry’s ‘Velvet Dress,’ which features a sleeveless silhouette in lustrous crushed velvet, cut to a regular fit and lined in silk.

© Getty The model attended the Burberry Summer 2025 show during London Fashion Week at The National Theatre

The golden garment further boasted a low cowl neckline and a matching scarf edged with exaggerated fringing, making for an exquisite show-ready look.

Rosie paired the draped design with a pair of barely-there heels, some black sunglasses and a selection of liquid-gold bangles that elegantly adorned her arm. She clasped an iridescent, sequinned black evening bag which housed her fashion week essentials.

© Getty Rosie was joined by a string of stars at the evening bash

She wore her blonde hair down loose in a glamorous yet contemporary blow-out and opted for her signature, old Hollywood-inspired beauty blend.

A deep rosewood-hued lip complemented a flawless complexion, a touch of bronzed contour, a thick brow and a dusting of rose-tinted blush.

© Paul Gonzales Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wore a signature Burberry golden dress during London Fashion Week

The 37-year-old took her prestigious place on the front row, alongside presenter Amelia Dimoldenberg, Joel Edgerton and Christine Centenera.

Rosie has been a long-term supporter of the brand. Both British fashion icons in their own right, Burberry and Rosie previously joined forces over a decade ago for the house’s spring/summer 2011 campaign. She also featured in the brand’s autumn/winter 2011 and spring/summer 2012 campaign, forging a fruitful, not to mention, highly fashionable relationship between the two industry veterans.

Her collaboration with Burberry highlighted her elegant style and fit well with the brand’s chic, heritage aesthetic which was, and continues to be, famously peppered with Nova check prints.