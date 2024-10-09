Billie Eilish's blazer-shorts combo is so unexpected

Billie Eilish likes to keep her fashion following on their toes.

On Tuesday, the Grammy winner attended the 2024 Glamour Women Of The Year event in Times Square alongside her brother Finneas and her mother Maggie Baird.

For the celebratory occasion, the 22-year-old wore an oversized pinstripe blazer layered over a longline white shirt, baggy knee-length shorts (a true Billie house code), black tights and chunky black sneakers with cherry red laces.

© Getty Billie was seen arriving at the 2024 Glamour Women Of The Year event at the Times Square EDITION Hotel

The look was pulled together with a simple black tie, adding a suave accent to the hybrid streetwear-occasionwear look.

Billie wore her jet black hair down loose in a straightened style and accessorised with some secretary-chic reading glasses. Her older brother and co-writer complemented her outfit, sporting a simple yet classy navy suit with a black shirt underneath.

© Getty Billie joined her brother and mother on the red carpet

The family trio posed on the red carpet as a talented unit, with mum Maggie front and centre. The actress walked the red carpet with her children at the Times Square EDITION hotel, donning a floor-skimming black coat with steen trims.

Maggie is an American actress, voice artist, screenwriter, and former theatre performer. She's known for her work in TV shows like Bones and The X-Files, plus her environmental activism. A long-term vegan, she has also co-founded the nonprofit ‘Support + Feed,’ which provides plant-based meals to communities in need.

© Getty The singer paired pinstripes with baggy shorts

Billie and Finneas evidently inherited their mother’s creative streak. In addition to penning several chart-topping hits, Billie is celebrated for her distinctive sense of style.

Baseball jerseys, baggy shorts and XL silhouettes dominated her gender fluid wardrobe, in addition to chunky footwear and 90s-inspired accessories.

Her beauty choices also command attention, most famously her hair, which has been subjected to zesty lime green dyes, powerful pink tints and inky black transformation.

Despite her age, Billie’s impact on both fashion and pop culture is truly unparalleled. A fact we have mum Maggie to thank for.