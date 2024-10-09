Sydney Sweeney sports boyfriend knit for exciting announcement

Film lovers rejoice! Your two favourite doe-eyed onscreen veterans are joining forces to create an exciting new project coming 2025.

On Tuesday, actress Sydney Sweeney announced that she is set to star in the Hidden Pictures thriller The Housemaid alongside Mamma Mia! actress Amanda Seyfried.

Delivering the news via social media, the 27-year-old shared a video of herself reading the book while sporting a striped rugby shirt. The boyfriend-esque garment featured a gentle beige colourway, a popped colour and a loose silhouette, making for the perfect autumn knit.

Sydney paired the piece with some mid-wash blue jeans, crafting a cosy look to contrast her never-ending archive of ball gowns and red carpet regalia.

The Miu Miu muse beamed as she peaked out from behind the book, wearing her blonde hair down loose in a gently tousled style and opting for a barely-there, sun-kissed beauty blend.

© Instagram/@sydneysweeney Sydney is a known lover of the Mamma Mia! franchise, recreating moments form the film while in Greece

Lionsgate studio have tapped Paul Feig to direct the film, with screenplay by Rebecca Sonnenshine, based on the bestselling novel by Freida McFadden.⁠

The narrative of the novel follows Millie, a woman who becomes a live-in housemaid for a wealthy family. As she settles into her new role, she discovers that the household, particularly Nina, the lady of the house, is far from normal. Strange events begin to unfold, leading Millie to uncover dark secrets about the family, all while battling her own hidden past.

It’s been a busy time for Sydney, who is also expected to start filming season three of Euphoria in January 2025. Last month, she dazzled in a black Balmain jumpsuit to receive the IMDb ‘Fan Favorite’ STARmeter Award at the Toronto International Film Festival, attended by Hollywood’s finest stars.

She posed with her trophy in the ‘Tailored Crepe Jumpsuit’ from the French fashion maison, which featured a daring, plunge sweetheart neckline, padded shoulders (a Balmain signature) and a fitted bodice offset with wide-leg trousers.