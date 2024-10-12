Meet Tuvie Ejoh: The fashion designer paying homage to her African heritage

Following a colourful career in both music and finance, Tuvie Ejoh ventured into the world of fashion - where she noticed a blatant absence in the industry. The British-born Nigerian became acutely aware of the lack of children’s clothing that honoured her African heritage in the UK. Thus, her brand Tutu Pikin was born.

Tutu Pikin is a brand that creates colourfully patterned, luxurious pyjamas and robes for women and children. The materials are hand-dyed in West Africa, using a technique called batik, one of the oldest textile-dying techniques in the world that has been passed down through generations.

The heritage process begins with hot wax being carefully applied to fabric in a chosen pattern. Once the wax hardens, the fabric is soaked in vibrant dyes. The waxed areas resist the dye, preserving the original colour, while the unwaxed portions absorb the rich hues. A mesmeric blend of both skill and tradition.

Tuvie Ejoh started the brand back in 2018

The batik production system is mainly helmed by women, which in turn empowers female communities by providing a crucial livelihood and an outlet for creative expression. It also ensures that time-old traditions stand the test of time. A rarity in today's world of fast fashion trends and overconsumption.

Tutu Pikin’s pieces are cut by hand in England, forming a pan-global brand identity that honours Tuvie’s British-African heritage. The label's special, one-of-a-kind pieces are a testament to a sacred artisanal history that needs to be preserved for now - but most importantly for future generations.

We spoke to the designer about her craft and how she continues to champion her dual identity within her work.

How do you get in the zone for your workday in the morning?

I love starting my day by dropping my kids off at school. The morning chaos is like a wake-up call - it’s the perfect adrenaline rush to shake off any lingering sleep. I’m sure all the parents out there can relate! After that, it’s all about my morning coffee and music; it’s my sacred routine. I also map out my to-do list during this time. I split it into three pillars every day—a habit I picked up from one of my mentors, Barnaby Wynter, a marketing specialist. He believes the workday should be divided into three parts: 1/3 in the business (day-to-day tasks like marketing and design), 1/3 on the business (admin tasks like accounting, finance, and legal), and 1/3 getting the business (like sales and outreach). So, with a good cup of coffee and my favourite tunes, I’m ready to dive into the day.

How do you schedule your day around Tutu Pikin?

For me, scheduling my day around Tutu Pikin involves integrating it into my life. New businesses can be demanding and require careful time and attention - so do young children. I manage by carving out pockets of time where I can give each my undivided attention. From 9am-3pm, I focus entirely on ‘getting the business’ - this includes sales, revenue generation, and anything that drives growth. Then, after my kids are in bed, from 8 pm to 10 pm, I switch to working ‘in the business’, focusing on the creative side like marketing and design. I finish my day from 10 pm to 11 pm by working ‘on the business’, taking care of essential admin and operational tasks. Between 3 pm and 8 pm, my focus shifts entirely to my children - school pickups, homework, playtime, and everything in between. I make sure they have my full attention during those hours, just like I give my business the attention it needs during its designated times. It’s all about balance, and this approach allows me to meet the needs of both my business and my family. The only thing missing is finding time to squeeze in regular exercise and mindfulness - I like to say, "soon come."

© Instagram/@tutupikin Tutu Pikin pays homage to time-honoured fabrics that are deeply embedded within the heart of African creativity

What is your favourite part of the day?

Oh, tough call! But if I had to pick, it’s between 9am-3pm. This is my stretch of uninterrupted time to really focus on the business. I’m in my element then - productive, driven, and fully immersed in sales generation. It’s the time I get to see how customers are responding to our products and learn how we can add more value and grow sales. That said, I’ve also got to mention my 8 pm to 10 pm slot. This is when my creative hat comes on, and I get the freedom to innovate and explore new ideas. So, while 9am-3pm is my most productive time, those evening hours are when I get to tap into my creativity and really enjoy the process.

What have you felt most proud of recently with Tutu Pikin?

I’m incredibly proud of my team. Being an entrepreneur is often seen as a solo journey, but that’s never been my experience. I’ve been fortunate to build a team that’s not just skilled but truly committed to our shared vision. They bring creativity, strategic thinking, and a passion for social and ethical impact, which has been invaluable to Tutu Pikin’s growth. My marketing and social media experts ensure our message is always clear and engaging, while my ethical advisors make sure we’re upholding the highest standards in sustainability. They’ve given me the space to focus on the bigger picture - like collaborating with more African artisans and refining our overall strategy.

Recently, we were shortlisted for the C&TH Future Icons Awards, and I’m incredibly proud of that. But honestly, none of it would have been possible without the strength of my team. They’ve held down the fort while I focused on expanding the business. So, if I had to sum it up, I’d say I’m most proud of building a team that’s not only capable but also instrumental in shaping the future of Tutu Pikin.

© Instagram/@tutupikin All Tutu Pikin pieces are manufactured by hand in the UK

What are you excited about?

What excites me is seeing the growing awareness around sustainability and how it’s starting to influence real action. The ‘Powers That Be’ are beginning to understand this isn’t just a problem for developed countries - it’s a global issue, and we need everyone on board, especially developing nations like those in Africa. You see Africa is responsible for only a fraction of global emissions, yet it’s bearing the brunt of climate change. You see it in how it’s impacting food security, ecosystems, and even how resources are becoming so scarce that it fuels conflict and displacement. That’s something we can’t ignore. What really encourages me, though, is the increasing recognition of Africa’s role in the solution. There’s so much knowledge and resourcefulness within African communities, passed down through generations, especially in terms of sustainable practices. By including those voices, people who understand the land and live with the consequences of climate change every day, we’re not just talking about a more inclusive future, we’re talking about real solutions that work. It’s this shift in the conversation, toward global collaboration and including those most affected that really excites me. That’s where real change can happen.

What are you reading at the moment?

I am actually rereading Half Of A Yellow Sun by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie. I absolutely love this book. It’s about moral responsibility and looks at politics, colonialism, love, ethnicity and tradition during the Biafran War.

© Instagram/@tutupikin Tutu Pikin garments are bold and bright- perfect for autumn and beyond

What are you watching?

I am not watching anything - or at least not anything I am willing to own up to. I used to love watching all the guilty pleasure series. I’m not going to name them, but I could quite easily binge for the entire weekend. Now, I just do not have the time. As an entrepreneur, time is a limited and precious resource, so any spare time that I do have, outside of family, is spent on Tutu Pikin. Having said that, I am looking forward to watching the new series of Emily in Paris and will do so when the next opportunity moment presents itself!

What are you listening to?

Where do I start? too many artists to name! I used to work in the music industry in New York as an A&R Director at Island Records, so my musical taste is quite diverse, but still very commercial. Right now, I’m listening to Billie Eilish, Burna Boy (of course), Tems, Bob Dylan, and Maluma. What these artists have in common is their ability to evoke strong emotions and connect with listeners on a personal level, whether through their lyrics, rhythm, or unique sound. Each of them brings something authentic and impactful, which resonates with me - just like I aim to do with Tutu Pikin. It’s about creating something that speaks to people’s hearts, no matter where they’re from.