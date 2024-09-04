Georgia May Jagger on pregnancy, Jerry Hall, and her autumn wishlist

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Every fashion aficionado who lived through the 2010s knows the undeniable hold Georgia May Jagger has on the fashion world.

Her iconic gap-toothed beauty cemented her status as a modern muse for many. Effortlessly playful with a chic pinch of rebellion, the model’s wardrobe became a hub of covetable cool girl pieces.

“I look to align with brands I feel connected to in some way, that I genuinely like and respect their principles as well as loving the clothes,” Georgia says, "I was so excited ba&sh wanted to do the shoot while I was pregnant.” Considering her new arrival, it should comes as no surprise that the 32-year-old is starring in a campaign titled ‘New Beginnings’ for the Parisian It-label.

© Sean Thomas Georgia May Jagger for ba&sh's 'New Beginnings' campaign

Currently expecting her first child, the mother-to-be is prioritising comfort above all else, “My personal style is quite eclectic and it changes with my mood. I love to look good but also feel comfortable in what I am wearing since I am always travelling. I love versatile clothes and I love the easy elegance of the new ba&sh collection.”

Her wardrobe is saturated with vintage pieces inherited from her mother Jerry Hall. No doubt some gems from her father, Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, too. “My mum is a more is more person! She loved glamour and a classic red lip. She doesn’t believe in following trends or toning yourself down. She has always taught me to have my own sense of style and not buy things because they are trendy at the time.”

© Sean Thomas © Sean Thomas

Now on the brink of motherhood, the It-Brit is fully embracing this new chapter and the clothing it brings in tow, "For me this is really a new chapter of my life and it was so wonderful to get to have this moment where I really felt comfortable in my own skin. I’m about to become a mum so I’m sure that it will give me a whole new meaning to joy that I haven’t experienced before."

MORE: Jerry Hall’s 11 most stylish moments of all time

RELATED: Studio 54's best fashion moments: get the look

Georgia has already eyed up her favourite pieces from the cosy collection. The ‘Benjamin Sweater,’ in autumnal red slots neatly into her self-coined university aesthetic. So does the ‘June Tote Bag,’ perfect for housing her essentials from journals to MAY Botanicals’ ‘Super Balm,’ and soon, nappies.

© Sean Thomas © Sean Thomas

Yet, she shows no sign of slowing down. She plans to continue her work as co-founder of beloved hair salon Bleach London, frequented by Dalston's fashion elite and colourful celebrities alike - all while heading up her eponymous skincare brand.

"I think supporting women in business is important. I am a part of two female owned and led businesses so this has always been important for me," she says, adding, "Becoming a mum is obviously the most exciting thing right now."

© Sean Thomas

Many models continue to work throughout pregnancy. Yet, Georgia is pivoting away from the industry. “I get to travel and work with amazing creatives and have made some lifelong friends along the way. My point was that I felt it was time to evolve and take on some additional challenges too.”

MORE: Exclusive: Georgia May Jagger on why her mother Jerry Hall is her all-time favourite beauty icon

RELATED: "I've always been very dramatic" Jazzy De Lisser on her latest film, screenwriting, and starting a new fashion label

An additional challenge in the shape of a newborn is due to be delivered imminently. In the meantime, Georgia is spending her days surrounded by her partner, family and dogs, lapping up the calm before the storm.

© Sean Thomas © Sean Thomas

"I'm optimistic about change and new things. I used to dislike change when I was younger, but now I really embrace it. I feel like change is so positive for everyone," she says. “I’m excited about what is to come with this next chapter of life."