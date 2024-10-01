The H! Fashion Radar: What to see, do, eat and watch this October

There's no holding onto the dregs of summer anymore - autumn is officially in full swing. But the chilly air of October brings a sense of cosy excitement: blankets, candles, red wine, pumpkin-spiced lattes and of course, cold-weather fashion. From new private members clubs to cosy up in and seasonal food experiences, to scenic sound baths and new drinks offerings, October offers a range of elevated activities to indulge in.

Whether you're seeking taste bud-tickling new flavours, laid-back luxury, or a winter wardrobe replenishment, H! Fashion’s guide will take you through the chicest things to see, eat, and do this month, ensuring you make the most of autumn's charm.

SHOP HERE WHAT TO SHOP: Charlotte Simone's Drop 1 Designer Charlotte Beecham’s cult-adored coats have become a must-have in every fashion editor’s wardrobe. Particularly as the Charlotte Simone founder now releases her collections in limited edition ‘drops’ that are available for online purchase for just one week. Much to the delight of sartorial tastemakers, Charlotte’s ‘Drop 1’ for AW24 goes live online on Wednesday 2nd October. Think her signature penny coats in decadent autumnal hues, plenty of animal print and of course, pops of pretty pink. Fashion Girlies: sign up to get notified about this one, you won't want to miss it... Available from 8pm, October 2nd

WHERE TO WINE: Alfi, Spitalfields Market Famed Italian dining destination Alfi is on a mission to elevate your mid-week dining experience with a £15 'Wine Wednesday' deal. Located in the bustling heart of Spitalfields Market, each Wednesday you can indulge in an hour of unlimited wines from a curated selection of 10 low-intervention, biodynamic, and classic options on tap. If you're after food to compliment your midweek excursion to East London, Alfi also has a special menu with recommended food pairings. Every Wednesday, 5pm - 7pm BOOK HERE

READ MORE WHERE TO DO IT ALL: Pavilion Club, Fulham Luxury workspace and private members club group Pavilion is launching its newest site in Fulham this month. The newly refurbished club in West London is complete with everything you need from members' lounges and a bar, to co-working areas, private event spaces and a terrace with river views. The brand will also continue its members' events that are already held at its popular locations in Knightsbridge and the City. ​Opens October 3rd

WHERE TO ZEN: Lift 109 Lates: Elevated Sound Bath, Battersea Power Station

Lift 109 - the glass elevator viewing experience inside Battersea Power Station is holing London’s highest sound bath this month, for the latest event in its ‘Lift 109 Lates’ series of special after-hours events. At the top of the landmark’s northwest chimney, leading sound therapist Farzana Ali will “guide guests through a heart-centred sound bath, helping them escape the noise of the city and embrace calm, all while taking in the lights of the London skyline from 109 metres in the sky.” Events on October 17th, 24th and November 6th © roundturnervisuals.com BOOK HERE

BOOK HERE WHERE TO COCKTAIL: Isabel Mayfair With the festive season hot on our heels it's time to start planning and booking your party season catch-ups before it's too late. Mayfair's hottest must-visit cocktail destination Isabel has just launched a new range of curated tipples, perfect for all Palates. Standout cocktails include the vibrant and fruity Violet Hill, the delicate and refreshing Summer Elixir, and the sophisticated Beegroni.

WHERE TO LISTEN: Beaufort Bar Sounds: Jazz Edition, The Savoy Music lovers need to catch this one before it ends. Last month the iconic Savoy launched its Live Jazz nights series in the Beaufort Bar. Happening every Wednesday until (and including) October 23rd, soothe your soul and sip on smooth whisky, with a stellar lineup of jazz performers, alongside new signature cocktails crafted for the occasion with Johnnie Walker Blue Label whiskey. Events start at 8.30pm. Until 23rd October. No entry fee.

WATCH HERE WHAT TO WATCH: Nobody Wants This Honestly, if you haven’t binge-watched this series already, there’s no time like the present. Hankering down on the sofa, sheltering from the cold is the perfect time to watch a rom-com, and Nobody Wants This, starring Kristen Bell and Adam Brody is one of the best you’ll watch all year. Based on a sex podcast host who falls for a ‘Hot Rabbi’, it’s witty and wholly heartwarming. Stream on Netflix now



