Maya Jama says boyfriend shirts are here to stay

While we mere mortals brave the harsh London climate sheathed in woollen jumpers and hefty coats, Maya Jama has other ideas.

The Love Island host jetted away from the British drizzle, sharing a snippet of her lavish sojourn via social media on Monday.

The 30-year-old showcased her travel outfit of choice - a blue striped boyfriend shirt styled partially unbuttoned, paired with an Adanola baseball cap in a charcoal hue.

Maya wore her lengthy dark locks down loose in a softly tousled manner, framing her sun-kissed face that showcased a blushed beauty glow. A refined frosting of delicate gold jewels added a touch of It-girl glamour to the presenter’s low-key yet memorable attire.

Perched in the white leather seat of a private jet, Maya heavily leaned into the ‘Rich Mom’ trend - a fashion fad characterised by an effortless yet polished look that exudes wealth and sophistication with a touch of flash.

The ‘core’ focuses on luxurious, high-quality basics like tailored blazers, cashmere sweaters, and designer handbags, in addition to neutral tones such as beige, black, and white. Understated gold jewellery and chic sunglasses are typically enlisted to complete the yummy mummy ensemble.

Maya’s low-key aesthetic was quite the departure from her luxury ensemble sported last week. On Thursday, she attended an evening hosted by Harper’s Bazaar, looking to prolific Japanese fashion house Commes de Garçons for the occasion.

The London native dazzled in an archival black dress by the Paris-based house, featuring a cinched tuxedo button-down jacket with a pencil skirt flanked by deconstructed puff ball detailing.

The double-breasted piece further showcased sleek lapels, an ankle-skimming length and a dramatic hourglass silhouette - reminiscent of 1950s dress codes.

Maya paired the vintage outfit with some simple point-toe pumps with a slingback design, whipping her hair back with a thick, black headband to add to the mystical allure of the all-black aesthetic.