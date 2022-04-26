Lily James is a vision in slinky aqua two-piece

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Lily James has delighted fans with a romantic new look as she soaked up the sin in Milan. The 33-year-old posed up a storm on a balcony in the Italian city, showcasing an ultimate date-night outfit that perfectly fused classic charm with contemporary glamour.

The Pam & Tommy star looked heavenly in the aqua two-piece set from Hervé Léger, which featured a cut-out bralette crop with straps, a high-waisted bandage midi skirt and a matching pair of elegant knit gloves. She teamed the ensemble with a pair of barely-there heels with asymmetrical detailing.

WATCH: Lily James transforms into Pamela Anderson in first trailer for Pam and Tommy

The star opted for a camera-ready makeup look, consisting of gold eyeshadow, a dark pink lip, defined contour and a radiant dewy skin glow. She wore her thick brunette tresses down, letting her caramel highlights gleam in the Italian sunshine.

Lily took to social media to share the lovely look with her 3.3 million followers. She captioned the snaps: "It was perfect weather for gloves. When I was in Milan in @herveleger x."

Lily looked dreamy in aqua

Fans and friends adored Lily's mystique aesthetic and were quick to express their admiration for the actress' sartorial prowess. "Beautiful," one commented, while another added: "Ooh BEAUTS." A third agreed, saying: "This colour looks fantastic!" with a clapping emoji.

The star rocked the incredible two-piece

If you're feeling inspired by Lily's aqua outfit, then we have just the lookalike for you. This knit crop top co-ord in duck egg blue is the sweetest spring duo and will easily take you from day to night in style.

Mint Green Knit Co-ord, Top £12.99, Trousers £27.99, Stradivarius

Boasting a V-neck top and flattering flared trousers with split cuffs, this co-ord will help you recreate Lily's slinky look.

Last month, Lily channeled her inner Pamela Anderson when she attended the Los Angeles premiere of the finale of her hit Hulu series Pam & Tommy in a risqué gold sequin gown.

The brunette beauty wore a Roberto Cavalli Fall 2022 gown that featured a sheer gold overlay and a plunging back and a belted-choker neckline.

