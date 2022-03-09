Lily James channels Pamela Anderson in risque sequin gown for Pam and Tommy party

Lily James channeled her inner Pamela Anderson on Tuesday when she attended the Los Angeles premiere of the finale of her hit Hulu series Pam and Tommy in a risque gold sequin gown.

Sponsored by Casamigos, the event saw Lily, Sebastian Stan and Seth Rogen attend a screening and panel discussion at the famed Greek Theater, with a VIP crowd of 100, including guests Daisy Edgar Jones, Natasha Lyonne, Lake Bell and Chace Crawford.

Lily wore a Roberto Cavalli Fall 2022 gown that featured a sheer gold overlay and a plunging back and a belted-choker neckline.

The bodice of the dress was cinched in at the waist with a harness that was attached to the neck, and she paired the look with a slicked-back ponytail, diamond earrings, and a smokey eye and pink lip.

Following the show, the threesome partied at one of LA’s hottest new spots, Mother Wolf, and Lily changed into an even more daring look: a figure-hugging patent leather black dress with an asymmetrical cut-out at the chest.

It was the final look for Lily who has wowed fans with a series of gorgeous outfits as she made the rounds to promote the acclaimed series.

She recently appeared in head to toe Versace for The Late Late Show with James Corden teaming a bright orange crop top with a neon pink two-piece suit.

Expertly accessorized, the TV star completed her outfit with metallic gold stilettos and matching hoop earrings.

She has also recently made an appearance in a Magda Butrym co-ord featuring a floral crop top and matching metallic trousers.

The threesome partied at one of LA’s hottest new spots, Mother Wolf

Lily has received rave review for her work in Pam and Tommy which takes a closer look at the short-lived marriage between Baywatch's Pamela and Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee - as well as the lengthy battle that she endured to reclaim a sex tape that the pair made and which became the first-ever viral video on the internet.

However, while the explicit tape plays a major part in the series, the story also focuses on Pam and Tommy's relationship going back to the whirlwind romance that started with them marrying after only knowing each other for four days in 1995.

