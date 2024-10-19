Maya Jama prolongs swimwear season in sculpting bikini

Maya Jama’s style is the perfect mix of glam and fun, always keeping things playful yet polished. She effortlessly goes from rocking a killer bodycon dress with sky-high heels to a laid-back oversized hoodie and chunky sneakers, owning every look like it was made just for her.

The same goes for her swimwear. Never one to shy away from a serene beachside snap or two, the Londoner is ever-proud of her stunning array of bikinis, granting her followers a dose of summer nostalgia with every swim-style picture she posts.

On Friday, the presenter shared yet another bikini-clad image, making a case for sleek swimwear even during the cooler autumn climate. She wore a simple yet sophisticated black set, complete with a scooped neckline that oozed It-girl aura.

The Love Island host has swim style down to a fine art

Maya wore her dark hair down loose and went makeup-free for the moment, which was set amidst a sun-soaked vista with panoramic views of the mountains.

The star has been making the most of her time away from the UK, taking off in private jets and slipping into cool-girl-coded looks we mere mortals would love to add to our personal collections.

Bikinis form the foundation of her off-duty wardrobe. The 30-year-old flourishes in the sun

Earlier this week, the It-Brit made a case for slouchy yet chic dress codes, sporting a blue striped boyfriend shirt styled partially unbuttoned, paired with an Adanola baseball cap in a charcoal hue.

Nonchalantly reclined in the white leather seat of a charter jet, Maya heavily leaned into the ‘Rich Mom’ trend - a fashion fad characterised by an effortless yet polished look that exudes wealth and sophistication with a touch of high octane glamour.

The ‘core’ focuses on luxurious, high-quality basics like tailored blazers, cashmere sweaters, and designer handbags, in addition to neutral tones such as beige, black, and white. Understated gold jewellery and chic sunglasses are typically enlisted to complete the yummy mummy ensemble.