Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Maya Jama prolongs swimwear season in sculpting bikini
Subscribe
Maya Jama prolongs swimwear season in sculpting bikini
maya jama in a long brown fur coat© The Hapa Blonde

Maya Jama prolongs swimwear season in sculpting bikini

The Love Island host says autumnal swimwear is very much on the agenda

Tania Leslau
Fashion features writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Maya Jama’s style is the perfect mix of glam and fun, always keeping things playful yet polished. She effortlessly goes from rocking a killer bodycon dress with sky-high heels to a laid-back oversized hoodie and chunky sneakers, owning every look like it was made just for her.

The same goes for her swimwear. Never one to shy away from a serene beachside snap or two, the Londoner is ever-proud of her stunning array of bikinis, granting her followers a dose of summer nostalgia with every swim-style picture she posts.

On Friday, the presenter shared yet another bikini-clad image, making a case for sleek swimwear even during the cooler autumn climate. She wore a simple yet sophisticated black set, complete with a scooped neckline that oozed It-girl aura.

maya jama in a black bikini© Instagram@mayajama
The Love Island host has swim style down to a fine art

Maya wore her dark hair down loose and went makeup-free for the moment, which was set amidst a sun-soaked vista with panoramic views of the mountains. 

The star has been making the most of her time away from the UK, taking off in private jets and slipping into cool-girl-coded looks we mere mortals would love to add to our personal collections.

Maya Jama looks incredible in tiny red bikini© Instagram
Bikinis form the foundation of her off-dury wardrobe
Maya showed off her beachy curls in California© Instagram
The 30-year-old flourishes in the sun

Earlier this week, the It-Brit made a case for slouchy yet chic dress codes, sporting a blue striped boyfriend shirt styled partially unbuttoned, paired with an Adanola baseball cap in a charcoal hue.

Nonchalantly reclined in the white leather seat of a charter jet, Maya heavily leaned into the ‘Rich Mom’ trend - a fashion fad characterised by an effortless yet polished look that exudes wealth and sophistication with a touch of high octane glamour. 

The ‘core’ focuses on luxurious, high-quality basics like tailored blazers, cashmere sweaters, and designer handbags, in addition to neutral tones such as beige, black, and white. Understated gold jewellery and chic sunglasses are typically enlisted to complete the yummy mummy ensemble. 

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Fashion

See more

Read More