Kylie Jenner is bringing back the bodycon midi dress

Just hours after she dressed to impress in a cut-out vintage Mugler dress for a "very special sister night" at the 2024 Annual Academy Museum Gala, Kylie Jenner made yet another sartorial style statement, this time calling on the Gianni Versace archive.

Donning the 'Latex Wet Look Navy Blue Dominatrix Dress' from Gianni Versace’s 1994 to celebrate the opening of her Vodka Soda brand Sprinter’s NYC pop-up, the youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister made a strong case for one of the early 2000s most notable dress silhouettes.

© Instagram/@kyliejenner The archive dress fitted the 27-year-old like a glove

Posting a selection of stylised images to her 396m Instagram followers, Kylie wore her square neckline, skin-tight ensemble with a set of peep toe metallic pumps and accessorised with a bedazzled can of grapefruit-flavoured Sprinter.

© Instagram/@kyliejenner Kylie also wore a set of custom silver earrings designed to look like the Sprinter logo

For glam, the 27-year-old mother of two mimicked the same subtle yet glowy look she wore to the Annual Academy Museum Gala the night before, accentuating her impeccable bone structure with a peachy blush shade on the apples of her cheeks and topping everything off with a subtle brown matte lip shade.

© Instagram/@kyliejenner The devil is in the details

As we all know, the Kardashian-Jenner clan leave no stone unturned when it comes to a complete look. To celebrate the occasion, Kylie got a custom manicure to match her outfit, settling on a set of glossy nude-toned nails with a tiny Sprinter logo painted in blue on her index finger.

Sprinter is just one of Kylie's many entrepreneurial adventures, sitting alongside her beauty empires Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin as well as her recent fashion foray Khy.

© Instagram/@kyliejenner Kylie's brand Sprinter is only available in the USA at the moment

Since the brand's launch in March of this year, Kylie and her ultra-chic packaged product have taken over the drinks sphere and is described as the baby sister to her sister Kendall's tequila brand 818.

Though Kylie is the youngest of the famous family, she’s made it abundantly clear that she plans on being the most accoladed, recently making her runway debut during PFW on the Coperni runway - and it’s highly unlikely she’s stopping anytime soon.