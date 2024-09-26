Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kendall Jenner goes braless in a skin-toned mesh dress
Kendall Jenner at Bottega Veneta RTW Spring 2025 as part of Milan Ready to Wear Fashion Week on September 21, 2024 in Milan, Italy© Getty

Kendall Jenner's stunning skin-toned mesh dress is a thing of dreams

The Jenner sister bared all in a dreamy dress to celebrate Rosalïa's 32nd birthday in Paris last night

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Leave it to the fashion sphere's most notable name to make us all want to go braless in a sheer mesh gown this party season. 

Spotted last night in the City of Lights, Kendall Jenner dressed to impress to attend her best friend Rosalïa’s 32nd birthday. 

Kendall shared a smiling image to her Instagram story alongside her longtime friend Fai Khadra before heading out to celebrate.

Kendall Jenner and Fai Khadra pose for a picture on Kendalls Instagram story© Instagram/@kendalljenner
Kendall and Fai have been friends for years

The eldest Jenner sister bared all for the occasion, styling a skin-tight, nude-toned mesh dress over a pair of simple brief knickers. 

To complete the showstopping ensemble, the 818 tequila founder scooped her newly dyed bleach blonde locks up into a middle-parted messy updo and added a sultry smokey black eyeshadow look and a lick of brown-toned matte lipstick. 

Kendall was in good company for the star-studded birthday bash. Joined by her little sister Kylie, her supermodel bestie Gigi Hadid and of course the birthday girl, Rosalïa. 

Kendall Jenner walks the runway during L'Oreal Paris' "Walk Your Worth" Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 23, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)© Pascal Le Segretain
Kendall is the global ambassador for L'Oreal Paris

Kendall's dreamy ethereal gown look comes just days after she donned a vibrant red dress with mesh corset detailing to walk the L'Oreal Paris show alongside Cara Delevingne, Jane Fonda and Eva Longoria during PFW and just hours before she was spotted in a sleek tweed option en route to The Row show.

Kylie Jenner poses for a mirror selfie in a black mini dress and sheer tights© Instagram/@kyliejenner
Kylie's late night pasta pic is a major mood

In true sister style, Kylie chose a polar opposite ensemble for the celebration, styling a black strapless leather mini dress with sheer tights and pointed-toe pumps. In an image shared to her Instagram story late last night (1am to be exact), Kylie snapped a mirror selfie in her hotel room, posing in her LBD holding a bowl of pasta with the caption "1am. Paris. Pasta." - alluding to the idea that all guests at the birthday party celebrated till the early hours. 

Talk about a friend group after my own heart…

