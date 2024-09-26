Kendall Jenner's stunning skin-toned mesh dress is a thing of dreams

Leave it to the fashion sphere's most notable name to make us all want to go braless in a sheer mesh gown this party season.

Spotted last night in the City of Lights, Kendall Jenner dressed to impress to attend her best friend Rosalïa’s 32nd birthday.

Kendall shared a smiling image to her Instagram story alongside her longtime friend Fai Khadra before heading out to celebrate.

© Instagram/@kendalljenner Kendall and Fai have been friends for years

The eldest Jenner sister bared all for the occasion, styling a skin-tight, nude-toned mesh dress over a pair of simple brief knickers.

To complete the showstopping ensemble, the 818 tequila founder scooped her newly dyed bleach blonde locks up into a middle-parted messy updo and added a sultry smokey black eyeshadow look and a lick of brown-toned matte lipstick.

Kendall was in good company for the star-studded birthday bash. Joined by her little sister Kylie, her supermodel bestie Gigi Hadid and of course the birthday girl, Rosalïa.

© Pascal Le Segretain Kendall is the global ambassador for L'Oreal Paris

Kendall's dreamy ethereal gown look comes just days after she donned a vibrant red dress with mesh corset detailing to walk the L'Oreal Paris show alongside Cara Delevingne, Jane Fonda and Eva Longoria during PFW and just hours before she was spotted in a sleek tweed option en route to The Row show.

© Instagram/@kyliejenner Kylie's late night pasta pic is a major mood

In true sister style, Kylie chose a polar opposite ensemble for the celebration, styling a black strapless leather mini dress with sheer tights and pointed-toe pumps. In an image shared to her Instagram story late last night (1am to be exact), Kylie snapped a mirror selfie in her hotel room, posing in her LBD holding a bowl of pasta with the caption "1am. Paris. Pasta." - alluding to the idea that all guests at the birthday party celebrated till the early hours.

Talk about a friend group after my own heart…