Kylie Jenner twins with sister Kim Kardashian in vintage Mugler ensembles

Is there anything more sister-coded than matching outfits?

For Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian, the answer is a resounding "no."

Spotted over the weekend at the 2024 Annual Academy Museum Gala, both Kim and Kylie dressed to impress in vintage Mugler ensembles, solidifying their seats at the sartorial-style table.

Despite both donning Mugler looks, Kim and Kylie's looks couldn’t be more different.

© Emma McIntyre Kim and Kylie are both fashion icons in their own right

The youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister opted for a sheer cutout option from the brand’s SS98 Couture collection while the Skims founder chose to lean into the no-trouser trend, styling an ultra-fitted white corsetted bodysuit with a stack of Tiffany & Co. diamonds.

© Stefanie Keenan The mother of two is know for taking style cues from her sister Kim

Kylie's sleek gown fitted her curvaceous physique perfectly. The tailored black skirt detailing with high-waisted hip cutouts accentuated her minute waist while the nude-toned sheer upper-half acted like shapewear.

© Kevin Winter/GA Kylie kept her glam simple yet elegant for the evening

For hair and makeup the Kylie Cosmetics founder left her long brunette locks roam free in a volumized side part, cascading over one shoulder. Makeup-wise the beauty mogul kept things fresh, turning to Suki Waterhouse’s go-to makeup artist Shelby Smith to create her a glowing pink blush look.

© Michael Buckner There is nothing Kim can't pull off

As for the family's most accoladed member, Kim’s plunging neckline corset and hooded white dressing-gown combo had fashion fans in a chokehold. She is a known fan of the French design house, often seen sporting archive looks on the red carpet and beyond, so her choice for the occasion came as no surprise.

© Gilbert Flores Both Kim and Kylie have founded their own beauty companies

Kim matched her baby sister's glam, also settling on a voluminous side parted hairstyle and vibrant Sabrina Carpenter-approved blush look.

© Taylor Hill Kendall and Kylie are the youngest of the famous family

Kim and Kylie were also joined by their supermodel sister Kendall, who didn’t get the matching designer message but still stunned in a black cutout Schiaparelli SS24 Couture gown.

Kylie described the evening on her Instagram as “a very special sister night” and we can’t help but agree.