Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kylie Jenner twins with sister Kim Kardashian in vintage Mugler ensembles
Subscribe
Kylie Jenner twins with sister Kim Kardashian in vintage Mugler ensembles
Kim and Kylie are both fashion icons in their own right© Emma McIntyre

Kylie Jenner twins with sister Kim Kardashian in vintage Mugler ensembles

The stylish sisters both wore vintage Thierry Mugler looks to attend the 2024 Annual Academy Museum Gala over the weekend

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Is there anything more sister-coded than matching outfits? 

For Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian, the answer is a resounding "no."

Spotted over the weekend at the 2024 Annual Academy Museum Gala, both Kim and Kylie dressed to impress in vintage Mugler ensembles, solidifying their seats at the sartorial-style table. 

Despite both donning Mugler looks, Kim and Kylie's looks couldn’t be more different. 

Kim and Kylie are both fashion icons in their own right© Emma McIntyre
Kim and Kylie are both fashion icons in their own right

The youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister opted for a sheer cutout option from the brand’s SS98 Couture collection while the Skims founder chose to lean into the no-trouser trend, styling an ultra-fitted white corsetted bodysuit with a stack of Tiffany & Co. diamonds.

The mother of two is know for taking style cues from her sister Kim© Stefanie Keenan
The mother of two is know for taking style cues from her sister Kim

Kylie's sleek gown fitted her curvaceous physique perfectly. The tailored black skirt detailing with high-waisted hip cutouts accentuated her minute waist while the nude-toned sheer upper-half acted like shapewear.

Kylie kept her glam simple yet elegant for the evening© Kevin Winter/GA
Kylie kept her glam simple yet elegant for the evening

For hair and makeup the Kylie Cosmetics founder left her long brunette locks roam free in a volumized side part, cascading over one shoulder. Makeup-wise the beauty mogul kept things fresh, turning to Suki Waterhouse’s go-to makeup artist Shelby Smith to create her a glowing pink blush look. 

There is nothing Kim can't pull off© Michael Buckner
There is nothing Kim can't pull off

As for the family's most accoladed member, Kim’s plunging neckline corset and hooded white dressing-gown combo had fashion fans in a chokehold. She is a known fan of the French design house, often seen sporting archive looks on the red carpet and beyond, so her choice for the occasion came as no surprise. 

Kim Kardashian at the Fourth Annual Academy Museum Gala held at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 19, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.© Gilbert Flores
Both Kim and Kylie have founded their own beauty companies

Kim matched her baby sister's glam, also settling on a voluminous side parted hairstyle and vibrant Sabrina Carpenter-approved blush look. 

Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner attend the 2024 Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 19, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.© Taylor Hill
Kendall and Kylie are the youngest of the famous family

Kim and Kylie were also joined by their supermodel sister Kendall, who didn’t get the matching designer message but still stunned in a black cutout Schiaparelli SS24 Couture gown. 

Kylie described the evening on her Instagram as “a very special sister night” and we can’t help but agree.

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Fashion

See more

Read More