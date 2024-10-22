Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis have a SITC girls night out

New York may be the city that never sleeps, but the Sex and the City cast just proved it’s also the city that never misses a fashion beat, turning the red carpet into their personal runway last night.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis attended the God's Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards ceremony - an event that raises awareness and funds in support of the charity's home-delivered medically tailored meal programme.

Sarah, who received the Michael Kors Award for Outstanding Philanthropy on the night, oozed dark glamour in a black lace midi dress with a deep sweetheart neckline and long, sheer sleeves. A contrasting, statement black belt adorned with a sparkling oval buckle cinched the waist in and amped up the glamour. A pair of classic black peep toe mules and a dazzling silver shoulder bag completed her look

© Gilbert Carrasquillo Sarah Jessica Parker

Cynthia opted for a grey colour palette, blending preppy tailoring with contemporary glamour. She stunned in a silver lace midi dress with a scalloped hem, layered with a slightly oversized blazer which was cinched with a matching waist belt.

© Raymond Hall Cynthia Nixon

Finally, Kristin opted for a sophisticated outfit that was completely Katie Holmes-coded. She wore a navy, fitted midi dress with a pleated skirt and an elegant v-neck. A satin trench coat with earth-toned embroidery, black stiletto heels and a dazzling diamond necklace made up her ultra-chic ensemble.

© XNY/Star Max Kristin Davis

Each of the three actors perfectly embodied the distinct styles of their Sex and the City characters. Sarah in a bold, glamorous lace dress, channelled Carrie Bradshaw's love for statement fashion and daring choices. Cynthia Nixon, often known for Miranda Hobbes' more structured, no-nonsense wardrobe, opted for something sharp and minimalist, reflecting her character's practicality. Meanwhile, Kristin Davis, the ever-classic Charlotte York, leaned into timeless elegance.

Their contrasting styles mirror the individuality that made their SITC characters so iconic.