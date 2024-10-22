Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis have a SITC girls night out
Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis and Sarah Jessica Parker are seen attending a private celebration for the 'Sex and The City 25th Anniversary' Party in Downtown, Manhattan on June 08, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)© Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin

The Sex and The City stars made a leamed into their character's fashion senses at the God's Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards 

Lauren Ramsay
Online Writer
2 minutes ago
New York may be the city that never sleeps, but the Sex and the City cast just proved it’s also the city that never misses a fashion beat, turning the red carpet into their personal runway last night.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis attended the God's Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards ceremony - an event that raises awareness and funds in support of the charity's home-delivered medically tailored meal programme.

Sarah, who received the Michael Kors Award for Outstanding Philanthropy on the night, oozed dark glamour in a black lace midi dress with a deep sweetheart neckline and long, sheer sleeves. A contrasting, statement black belt adorned with a sparkling oval buckle cinched the waist in and amped up the glamour. A pair of classic black peep toe mules and a dazzling silver shoulder bag completed her look

Sarah Jessica Parker is seen arriving to the God's Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards at Cathedral of St. John the Divine on October 21, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)© Gilbert Carrasquillo
Sarah Jessica Parker

Cynthia opted for a grey colour palette, blending preppy tailoring with contemporary glamour. She stunned in a silver lace midi dress with a scalloped hem, layered with a slightly oversized blazer which was cinched with a matching waist belt. 

Cynthia Nixon attends God's Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards at Cathedral of St. John the Divine on October 21, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)© Raymond Hall
Cynthia Nixon

Finally, Kristin opted for a sophisticated outfit that was completely Katie Holmes-coded. She wore a navy, fitted midi dress with a pleated skirt and an elegant v-neck. A satin trench coat with earth-toned embroidery, black stiletto heels and a dazzling diamond necklace made up her ultra-chic ensemble.

Kristin Davis is seen arriving to the God's Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards at Cathedral of St. John the Divine on October 21, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by XNY/Star Max/GC Images)© XNY/Star Max
Kristin Davis

Each of the three actors perfectly embodied the distinct styles of their Sex and the City characters. Sarah in a bold, glamorous lace dress, channelled Carrie Bradshaw's love for statement fashion and daring choices. Cynthia Nixon, often known for Miranda Hobbes' more structured, no-nonsense wardrobe, opted for something sharp and minimalist, reflecting her character's practicality. Meanwhile, Kristin Davis, the ever-classic Charlotte York, leaned into timeless elegance.

 Their contrasting styles mirror the individuality that made their SITC characters so iconic.

