Victoria Beckham's 'no trousers' throwback image proves the timelessness of lace tights

Victoria Beckham's sartorial agenda is the definition of timeless.

The British singer-turned-fashion designer has a fashion sense that seamlessly blends refined minimalism with contemporary elegance.

Sleek, tailored silhouettes, sophisticated colour palettes and classic designs with a twist, she consistently pairs the latest trends with classic elements, reflecting her transition from pop star to fashion industry icon.

© Instagram/@victoriabeckham Victoria shared the image throwback on Instagram

The 50-year-old shared a throwback image on Instagram for American socialite Kim Kardashian's birthday, and her outfit proved just how timeless the on-trend black lace tights are.

She shared a fashion-fuelled image from her Paris Fashion Week SS24 afterparty, featuring Kim, Guram Gvasaliav - the creative director of Vetements, and Edward Enninful, the former editor-in-chief of British Vogue. Victoria wore a black blazer over black lace, monogrammed tights from her eponymous brand, completely embracing the 'no trousers' trend. Despite the look becoming one of 2024's most coveted hosiery trends, VBs approval of the trend proves how timeless the look actually is.

© Instagram/@victoriabeckham She has championed monogrammed tights for an easy evening look since last year

"With black dresses and black tights with a pattern, you look different. It looks interesting," Kristina Falke, international PR Director of hosiery brand Falke previously told H! Fashion. "With the patterns and bright colours, you should put on the tights and then choose what you wear. But with a black dress, anything goes."

Kim also jumped on the trend in 2023, wearing a pair of nude tights with a black lace overlay, giving the illusion she was wearing no pants (celebrities love the 'no trousers' trend).

© Kevin Mazur/MG22 Bella Hadid at The 2022 Met Gala

Prior to the style becoming a cool-girl-coded trend last year, Bella Hadid brought goth glam drama to the Met Gala 2022 ball. She wore a custom Burberry look by Riccardo Tisci, featuring a leather and chiffon corset dress and black patterned lace tights for the “In America: An Anthology of Fashion" theme.

Whether you're looking to add interest to an everyday blazer look or amp up special occasion attire, a pair of patterned lace time is the perfect, timeless addition.