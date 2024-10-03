Sarah Jessica Parker's blue tights are the chaotic staple we needed

Just when you thought that the fashion world couldn’t accumulate any more quirks, Sarah Jessica Parker steps out in a pair of blue tights.

Contrary to the red tights fad that gripped the 2024 trend cycle, as demonstrated by Versace’s recent spring/summer 2025 show that sent Gigi Hadid down the runway in scarlet hosiery, blue tights are the autumnal hero we didn’t know we needed.

While filming for And Just Like That in New York, the 59-year-old revived her iconic character Carrie Bradshaw, whose wardrobe is an archive of Nineties gems and unexpected colour combinations. Hence, the blue tights.

© Getty Sarah Jessica Parker was spotted filming for 'And Just Like That' in NYC

The actress hit the streets of Queens in an outfit only Ms Bradshaw could pull off. She wore an azure chunky knit jumper with a rounded neckline and voluminous sleeves, paired with a plaid skirt in vibrant shades of red, violet and soft beige.

The shin-skimming piece was certainly an eye-catcher, particularly when layered over the actress’ blue stockings which led the eye down to a pair of cream-coloured pumps with flat bow detailing. A painterly tote bag was hooked over her right shoulder, serving up art school style.

© Getty The actress has debuted a series of striking costumes on set

Sarah’s long, waved hair was styled in a loose low-ponytail, offering up a nonchalant beauty look that allowed all eyes to fall upon her show-stopping costume.

The Hollywood veteran has been doling out the statement outfits as Carrie Bradshaw during the past month. During the height of filming last month, she once again was seen mapping the streets of New York as the fictional fashion journalist, wearing a hot pink satin coat dress with button-down detailing and a sculpted silhouette.

Accompanied by her bodyguard (the chicest accessory), the actress’ look for the day was competed with some crisp white heels in a short boot style. She joined co-stars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis on set, who were also reprising their roles as the beloved onscreen characters.