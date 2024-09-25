Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick have one of the most long-lasting A-list marriages of the nineties and the Sex and the City star has the ring to prove it.

The couple met in 1991 having been introduced by The Divorce actress' brothers. They went on to star in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying together on Broadway in 1996 as their romance blossomed.

© Getty The couple tied the knot in 1997

The ring, which the actress has been known to wear on the red carpet, is quite the stunner. Join HELLO! in getting the full lowdown on Sarah Jessica's beaming jewel with the help of jewellery experts Jessica Flinn-Allen and Nilesh Rakholia.

A unique piece

For years the And Just Like That... actress has played one of the 90s' most fashionable characters in Carrie Bradshaw but her own engagement ring is equally iconic.

© Getty The ring is still trendy today

"Sarah Jessica Parker's engagement ring is every bit as stunning and stylish as we would expect," the CEO and founder of Jessica Flinn Fine Jewellery tells us.

"The star's beautifully unique engagement ring features an absolutely remarkable white diamond at its heart, which we estimate to be around eight carats."

The impeccable clarity and quality add to the desirability of the ring. "The stone is cut into an elongated cushion shape, giving it that timeless yet effortlessly elegant look, just perfect for SJP!," Jessica explains. "This particular cut is a popular choice, known for its flattering ability to elongate the finger, adding a touch of elegance to the wearer's hand."

A symbolic jewel

The ring is not only aesthetically pleasing but a true symbol of their enduring love. "The white diamond is used to symbolise the strength of the bond between husband and wife, with diamonds being the strongest naturally occurring material in the world," the jewellery expert says.

© Getty Sarah Jessica Parker's ring symbolises Matthew's love for her

"Diamonds are also chosen for their brilliance and high sparkle, due to the fact that they have a higher refractive index (how light shines through a gemstone) than any other gemstone, making them a perfect metaphor for the shared love and light between a couple."

Nilesh Rakholia, jewellery expert and founder at Abelini, also tells us: "Yellow gold diamonds exude warmth and optimism, symbolising joy and vitality."

An unusual gold band

Though the eye naturally goes to the diamond before the 18-carat yellow gold double band it is set upon, this element of the ring shouldn't be underestimated.

© Getty Sarah Jessica Parker's ring captures her personality

Jessica explains: "This striking design element, so quintessentially SJP, speaks to her love of the unconventional. The bold double band makes this ring a standout, offering a fresh take on the more traditional single-band style."

Though the A-listers have been married for nearly three decades, the expert tells us that the Hocus Pocus star's ring is bang on trend.

"It's safe to say that Sarah Jessica Parker’s ring is definitely in vogue, with chunky bands and longer cuts such as emerald and elongated cushion cuts topping the list of the most popular styles," Jessica says. "Her ring is the perfect blend of traditional elegance and personal style, making it a true reflection of her individual style."

How much is SJP's ring worth?

All in all, the engagement token is pretty spectacular and, unsurprisingly, has a hefty price tag to go with it.

© Getty Sarah Jessica Parker's ring features a double gold band

Jessica tells us that the expensive diamond and metal at play in a unique design allows her to value this show-stopping piece at between $535,000 and $602,000 (£400,000 to £450,000), "putting it firmly in the league of some of the most coveted celebrity engagement rings".

© Jared Siskin The couple have been married for 27 years

Nilesh Rakholia also reminds us that the ring draws inspiration from vintage aesthetics for a timeless look. He says: "As we've come to expect from fashionista Sarah Jessica Parker, this ring is an unfailing and enduring look."