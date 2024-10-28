Lana Del Rey has a surprising fashion stylist backstory

Known as the Queen of all things ethereal dressing, Lana Del Rey is a fashion force to be reckoned with in her own right, but like many of our favourite celebs, she has her stylist to thank.

The award-winning songstress has a cult-fan following of fairy princess-obsessed lover girls, often spotted on stage in lacey sheer boho-inspired looks, elevated with flower crowns, frill trims and Old Hollywood glamour accessories.

© Frazer Harrison Lana's look was exactly what we expected

Over the weekend Lana attended the InStyle Imagemaker Award to support her friend and stylist Molly Dickson, in a dreamy white tiered cut-out dress from Alessandro Michele's debut collection for Valentino.

© Frazer Harrison She accessorised her hair look with butterfly motif hairclips

For glam, the newly wed who married her alligator tour guide beau Jeremy Dufrene in a private nuptial ceremony a few weeks ago, opted for a messy side part bun hairstyle and a glowing makeup look which was accentuated by an overlined lip look and fluttery false lashes.

Thanking her stylist Molly Dickson onstage, who is also responsible for many of Sydney Sweeny, Kaia Gerber and Bella Hadid’s most beloved looks, Lana spoke about how the pair met before presenting her with the awards for The Most Powerful Stylist.

Admittedly, Lana started her speech by saying before she met her stylist match, she dressed herself for 13 years, because she preferred to go by the “whims” of her mood. After seeing a “girl” in a magazine, Lana for the first time in her life looked up the stylist behind the outfit's name on google and found Molly. She then invited Molly over to her home, where she “bounded in like a golden retriever” giving Lana a “big hug” which is when Lana knew she'd found “the one” and someone that could “match her little heart energy.”

Molly returned Lana’s kind words by saying “Lana it’s a dream to work with you and play dress up with you. To create art with you is one of my most favourite things.”

© Instagram/@mollyddickson Molly and Lana have a strong relationship outside of work

The powerful fashion duo have been working on stylistic magic for a while now, Lana calling on her close friend to kit her out in diamond for on-stage performances, custom Alexander McQueen gowns for the Met Gala and red leather for the Superbowl.

Lana and Molly are the prime example of just how powerful an icon and their stylist can be, following in the footsteps of Law Roach and Zendaya and Hailey Bieber and Dani Michelle.