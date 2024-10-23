Skip to main contentSkip to footer
10 Best boho blouses to add to your winter wardrobe
Subscribe
10 Best boho blouses to add to your winter wardrobe
Digital Cover wish-list© Valentina Frugiuele

10 Best boho blouses to add to your winter wardrobe

From Bode to Chloé, discover the best blouses for winter that radiate bohemian allure

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

Tania Leslau
Fashion features writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Boho-chic has proved to be among 2024’s most triumphant trends. Chloé played a pivotal role in defining the boho-chic aesthetic, with Chemena Kamali’s work at the house redefining the trend with her nuanced understanding of the brand’s heritage.

The creative director, who took over from Gabriela Hearst, drew from Chloé’s Seventies roots, embracing that era’s free-spirited, effortless femininity while adding modern touches to widespread acclaim.

Her collections have brought back signature boho staples like flared trousers, tiered skirts, and crochet designs, infused with sun-faded fabrics and rich floral prints, that have since trickled down to the high street, with Mango and Mint Velvet taking note. 

Chloé SS25
Chloé SS25

Think of the trend as what happens when a free spirit meets a fashion editor’s wardrobe. Sienna Miller basically invented the look in the mid-2000s, turning London streets into her personal Coachella runway - vintage frocks, oversized sunglasses, and boots that somehow always seemed dirtier but cooler than yours. 

More recently, Suki Waterhouse picked up the baton, casually throwing together floaty dresses with chunky knitwear and bedhead waves for both on-stage and off-duty occasions.

© Getty
© Getty
© Getty
© Getty

Don’t get us wrong, we’re not just talking about flower crowds and Hunters. The movement lends itself whole-heartedly to the cool enigma of Stevie Nicks, while retaining an element of fun, flirtatious style that piques interest from passersby. 

View post on Instagram
 

Plus, boho-chic isn’t just for summer. Pirate-inspired silhouettes and ruffles galore make for fabulous party outfits for those who would rather avoid the tight LBD this season. 

Discover the best boho-chic blouses for winter below and step into the season in Victoriana style.

Best boho blouses for winter:

  • Ruffled Cape Tunic

    Chloé

    Chloé’s 'Ruffled Cape Tunic' in silk mousseline exudes whimsical elegance, featuring soft draping, sheer textures, and delicate ruffle details. This flowing, lightweight design epitomises effortless femininity and the brand’s signature boho-chic aesthetic that kicked off the whole movement.

  • Kelela Blouse

    DÔEN

    Crafted from fluid silk-charmeuse for a beautifully relaxed fit, this sumptuous piece is a versatile choice for transitional wear. A ruffled collar and gently puffed sleeves are elevated by long neck ties which can be tied up or left to their own devices.

  • Long Sleeve Ruffled Shirt

    Mango

    A striking high street pick, Mango's gently ruffled blouse marries piratecore style with uber-romantic design. Ruffles, fluted sleeves and a dreamy cream hue culminate in an affordable, chic shirt for any occasion. 

  • Sileka Blouse

    Marant Étoile

    Perfect for women of any age, Marant's embroidered blouse is an easywear piece to style coolly with jeans. It's made from soft-touch cotton gauze topped off with bishop sleeves, offering a casual yet polished look for elegant daytime outings.

  • Rust Ruffle Detail Blouse

    Mint Velvet

    An affordable take on Chloé's sell-out number, Mint Velvet's rust-hued blouse is set to become your sartorial saviour. Vintage in look yet modern in relevance, the piece can be thrown on with a long denim skirt and boots for an Americana feel. 

  • Rearing Stallions Blouse

    BODE

    Who said you have to tone down the colour for winter? BODE's charming smocked blouse showcases rearing stallions in apple green hues, complete with brilliantly billowing sleeves and a casually oversized fit. 

  • Cascading Ruffle Blouse

    & Other Stories

    Inject your look with a touch of operatic elegance thanks to this cascading ruffled blouse. Extra in all the right ways without being too much, the high street hero is ideal for amping up the glam when evening 'dos call. 

  • Soren Top

    SEA

    Embrace Midsommar-chic for winter. SEA's embroidered 'Soren' top is boho and hippie in equal measure, elevated by a smart, clean cut and a sweet Peter Pan collar. 

  • Filea Long-Sleeved Top

    ba&sh

    ba&sh is another brand that has avidly championed bohemian design since its inception. The 'Filea' blouse carriers from summer to winter with ease, thanks to a monochrome colourway and large florals that translate for any bash (pun fully intended.)

  • Cicelia Cotton Blouse

    Rixo

    They say money can't buy you happiness, but it can buy you Rixo. Tap into the trend with the beloved label's 'Cicelia' blouse, complete with an ivory hue, sweet lace detailing and long sleeves. We'd suggest layering a waistcoat on top.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More The Wish List

See more

Read More