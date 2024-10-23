10 Best boho blouses to add to your winter wardrobe

Boho-chic has proved to be among 2024’s most triumphant trends. Chloé played a pivotal role in defining the boho-chic aesthetic, with Chemena Kamali’s work at the house redefining the trend with her nuanced understanding of the brand’s heritage.

The creative director, who took over from Gabriela Hearst, drew from Chloé’s Seventies roots, embracing that era’s free-spirited, effortless femininity while adding modern touches to widespread acclaim.

Her collections have brought back signature boho staples like flared trousers, tiered skirts, and crochet designs, infused with sun-faded fabrics and rich floral prints, that have since trickled down to the high street, with Mango and Mint Velvet taking note.

Chloé SS25

Think of the trend as what happens when a free spirit meets a fashion editor’s wardrobe. Sienna Miller basically invented the look in the mid-2000s, turning London streets into her personal Coachella runway - vintage frocks, oversized sunglasses, and boots that somehow always seemed dirtier but cooler than yours.

More recently, Suki Waterhouse picked up the baton, casually throwing together floaty dresses with chunky knitwear and bedhead waves for both on-stage and off-duty occasions.

Don’t get us wrong, we’re not just talking about flower crowds and Hunters. The movement lends itself whole-heartedly to the cool enigma of Stevie Nicks, while retaining an element of fun, flirtatious style that piques interest from passersby.

Plus, boho-chic isn’t just for summer. Pirate-inspired silhouettes and ruffles galore make for fabulous party outfits for those who would rather avoid the tight LBD this season.

Discover the best boho-chic blouses for winter below and step into the season in Victoriana style.

Best boho blouses for winter:

Ruffled Cape Tunic Chloé Chloé’s 'Ruffled Cape Tunic' in silk mousseline exudes whimsical elegance, featuring soft draping, sheer textures, and delicate ruffle details. This flowing, lightweight design epitomises effortless femininity and the brand’s signature boho-chic aesthetic that kicked off the whole movement. £3,055.00 AT CHLOÉ

Kelela Blouse DÔEN Crafted from fluid silk-charmeuse for a beautifully relaxed fit, this sumptuous piece is a versatile choice for transitional wear. A ruffled collar and gently puffed sleeves are elevated by long neck ties which can be tied up or left to their own devices. £311.00 AT NET-A-PORTER

Long Sleeve Ruffled Shirt Mango A striking high street pick, Mango's gently ruffled blouse marries piratecore style with uber-romantic design. Ruffles, fluted sleeves and a dreamy cream hue culminate in an affordable, chic shirt for any occasion. £55.00 AT MANGO

Sileka Blouse Marant Étoile Perfect for women of any age, Marant's embroidered blouse is an easywear piece to style coolly with jeans. It's made from soft-touch cotton gauze topped off with bishop sleeves, offering a casual yet polished look for elegant daytime outings. £425.00 AT NET-A-PORTER

Rust Ruffle Detail Blouse Mint Velvet An affordable take on Chloé's sell-out number, Mint Velvet's rust-hued blouse is set to become your sartorial saviour. Vintage in look yet modern in relevance, the piece can be thrown on with a long denim skirt and boots for an Americana feel. £110.00 AT MINT VELVET

Rearing Stallions Blouse BODE Who said you have to tone down the colour for winter? BODE's charming smocked blouse showcases rearing stallions in apple green hues, complete with brilliantly billowing sleeves and a casually oversized fit. £823.00 AT NET-A-PORTER

Cascading Ruffle Blouse & Other Stories Inject your look with a touch of operatic elegance thanks to this cascading ruffled blouse. Extra in all the right ways without being too much, the high street hero is ideal for amping up the glam when evening 'dos call. £145.00 AT & OTHER STORIES

Soren Top SEA Embrace Midsommar-chic for winter. SEA's embroidered 'Soren' top is boho and hippie in equal measure, elevated by a smart, clean cut and a sweet Peter Pan collar. £385.00 AT NET-A-PORTER

Filea Long-Sleeved Top ba&sh ba&sh is another brand that has avidly championed bohemian design since its inception. The 'Filea' blouse carriers from summer to winter with ease, thanks to a monochrome colourway and large florals that translate for any bash (pun fully intended.) £148.00 AT BA&SH

Cicelia Cotton Blouse Rixo They say money can't buy you happiness, but it can buy you Rixo. Tap into the trend with the beloved label's 'Cicelia' blouse, complete with an ivory hue, sweet lace detailing and long sleeves. We'd suggest layering a waistcoat on top. £145.00 AT RIXO

