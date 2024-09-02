Sydney Sweeney's lace gown is a lesson in gothic glamour

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Sydney Sweeney has officially shelved her cherished denim Miu Miu sets in favour of a more operatic aesthetic.

Touching down in Italy to attend the Venice Film Festival 2024, the Euphoria actress graced the photocall for Armani Beauty’s illustrious dinner party.

For the black 'do bash, the 26-year-old slipped into a high-octane gown by the Italian fashion house, featuring a sweeping ebony silhouette, a voluminous train, an intricate floral beaded embellishment that peppered the bust and dottings of shimmering crystals.

© Getty Sydney Sweeney attended the 2024 Armani Beauty dinner photocall in Venice

The Washington native, who is a certified Armani muse, sported a beauty blend by Melissa Hernandez that married the brand’s ‘Power Fabric Foundation’ and concealer, the ‘Luminous Silk Glow Blush 51,’ the ‘Lip Lower 109’ and the ‘Prisma Glass 01.’

Sydney emulated old-school Hollywood ideals by styling her blonde hair, glamorously zhuzhed by Glen Oropeza, swept to the side in a silky blowdry that cascaded down her front.

Her avant-garde attire was sourced with a helping hand from celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, the right-hand woman of fellow fashion muses such as Bella Hadid, Sadie Sink, Kaia Gerber and Lana Del Ray.

A selection of jewels hailing from prestigious diamond house De Beers frosted the designer look in exquisite opulence.

Opera à la mode isn’t Sydney’s default aesthetic. While she knows exactly how to execute an all-black outfit with no notes needed, the actress typically leans into on-trend looks carved out by hype brands such as Miu Miu.

A known poster girl for the Italian fashion house, Sydney ensures that her social media feeds are rarely short of a Miu Miu-sourced outfit, typically complete with an element of cropping, logo embellishment and pastel palettes.

Not forgetting, ample swimwear. Our swim-style inspiration often hails from the former Tarantino film star, spanning long-sleeved costumes to cool-girl bikinis.

The summer has overseen a slew of covetable pieces worn during wakeboarding adventures. Her latest to enchant? A monochrome rendition that featured a frontal zip, white racing stripes and a popped collar, making for a sporty spice take on classic swimwear.