Rita Ora's latex leopard print bodysuit and sheer tights is a major It-girl mood

Not a day goes by when Rita Ora doesn’t wake up and choose to sport a seriously enviable outfit.

Whether she’s getting dressed to perform to hundreds of thousands on-stage, making TikTok dance videos or simply having a day off, Rita’s wardrobe is a thing of dreams and you can’t convince us otherwise.

Just days after she was spotted styling the cutest polka dot bubble mini skirt and matching crop top, Rita took to the stage to perform in Japan last night wearing a Y2K Gwen Stefani-approved ensemble that we might just recreate for October 31st.

© Instagram/@ritaora Rita isn't afraid of a bold ensemble

In an Instagram post captioned “What a week of shows in Japan, these crowds?!!! The ENERGY. I had the absolute best time on-stage” Rita shared a series of stylised snaps of herself, sporting a latex leopard print one-shoulder bodysuit from British designer, Helen Anthony.

© Instagram/@ritaora Rita's leopard print bodysuit is bang on trend for 2024

In true pop-star fashion, the Ask & You Shall Receive singer paired her striking bodysuit with a hat made from the same fabric, a set of sheer black tights, a pair of black leather knee-high boots, a selection of chunky arm cuffs and a gold beaded necklace.

© Instagram/@ritaora Rita's complete look gave major Beyoncé energy

Before taking to the stage Rita accessorised her look with a matching button-up coat with a floor-grazing train, also from Helen Anthony.

© Instagram/@ritaora The matching hat was the icing on the outfit cake

Going all out on the glam front, decided to debut a new hair look, dying her long locks an ashy blonde colour and styling it in a volumised curly crimped look. To emphasise her new lighter locks, Rita opted for a dark and stormy black smokey eye and a dark brown lip-lined look.

Rita has been in Japan for the last week on tour, posting a selection of videos and photos of herself performing and exploring the city. Unfortunately for those of us obsessed with her style, the leopard print look marks the end of her Japanese adventure however it’s more than likely whatever she's jet-setting next her check-in luggage is filled with a selection of equally awe-inspiring ensembles.

Watch this space…