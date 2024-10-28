Dua Lipa just made trench coat bodysuits a thing

Only Dua Lipa could marry the silhouette of a Burberry-inspired trench coat with a bodysuit and make it look desperately chic.

On Sunday, the singer merged the two unexpected garments to create one of her most daring looks to date, once again proving that she reigns supreme in Gen Z self-styling.

The 29-year-old enjoyed a cosy night in over the weekend, indulging in oysters, frites and martinis from the comfort of a gilded London pad. For the at-home affair, she sported a black leather trench coat bodysuit, styled with black tights and towering heels featuring a thick angle strap and a point toe structure.

She wore her dark glossy hair swept up in a pristine ponytail, posing on a velvet blue chair in order to show off her unconventional attire for the evening. A sultry beauty blend accompanied her monochrome clothing, featuring a dark smokey eye, deep rose-hued lip, a thick brow and a honied complexion.

Taking the no-trousers trend very seriously indeed, Dua wrote alongside the series of posed images: “One's filthy and one's with a twist.”

© Instagram/@dualipa The singer embraced the no-trousers trend for AW24

Since kickstarting her sartorial journey with new stylist Jaheel Weaver in tow, Dua’s wardrobe has pivoted towards darker, femme fatale-inspired outfits. Alongside her trend-bodysuit hybrid, the singer has embraced a series of Charlie’s Angels-esque looks, spanning buttery black leather Vivienne Westwood corsets to studded halterneck tops and glittering hotpants.

Leather has become her sartorial bread and butter, with the star advocating for burgundy hues all season long.

Case in point? Last week, Dua wore wore a dreamy leather piece to promote the latest novel in her Service95 Book Club - On Earth We're Briefly Gorgeous, by Ocean Vuong.

"As we descend into autumn and start thinking about getting out our knits and sadly stowing away our summer dresses, the colour on everyone’s lips is burgundy," says H! Fashion's style writer Chloe Gallacher, "As the deeper-hued iteration of last season’s cherry red, we’re welcoming it with open arms as it slots perfectly into our heavy wardrobe."